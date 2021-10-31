A third South Warren senior has committed to Western Kentucky.
Defensive lineman and tight end Jake Jackson announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers via Twitter on Sunday.
The 5-foot-11, 235-pound Jackson was third on the Spartans with 40 total tackles before Friday's 41-3 win over Logan County in the regular season finale. Jackson led the team with 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles through nine games. He's also rushed for a touchdown.
South Warren is 9-1 after Friday's win over the Cougars and has won eight straight games leading into a first-round Class 5A playoff game against Christian County. The Spartans – which were ranked No. 2 in Class 5A in the latest AP poll – are allowing just 7.9 points during its current winning streak.
Jackson is the third South Warren senior to commit to Western Kentucky. Quarterback Caden Veltkamp was the first for the Class of '22 and receiver and defensive back Avrin Bell was the second.
Veltkamp threw for 1,365 yards and 21 touchdowns on 102-of-151 passing with four interceptions through nine games, and added over 300 yards passing and three touchdowns in the win over Logan County. Bell had 252 yards and four touchdowns on 23 receptions before adding over 150 yards receiving and two scores Friday. Bell had 22 tackles leading into Friday's matchup, plus a fumble recovery, and he also has two interceptions on the season.
"Welcome to the family," Bell said in a quote tweet of Jackson's announcement.
WKU also has Class of '22 commitments from receivers Ryan Peppins and Wyatt Sullivan, offensive linemen Evan Wibberley, Luke Slusher and Wyatt Anderson and punter Tom Ellard.
WKU is 4-4 overall and 3-1 in Conference USA play, and is scheduled to host Middle Tennessee on Saturday.