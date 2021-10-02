EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Western Kentucky's first-half defensive woes continued Saturday.
The Hilltoppers struggled to stop No. 17 Michigan State in the first half during homecoming at Spartan Stadium and the Spartans ran away with a 48-31 victory to stay unbeaten, while WKU dropped its third straight game.
"Tough game. Big environment and a really good football team we just played in Michigan State. I thought they did a really good job. They made a lot of explosive plays," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "We did a lot of good things offensively -- couldn't find the end zone, though, in the first half. That was an obvious thing. Defensively, we couldn't stop them in the first half. We held them to 6 in the second half, so two different stories."
WKU (1-3) gave up touchdowns in five of Michigan State's (5-0) six first-half drives, after giving up either a touchdown or field goal in each of Indiana's first-half possessions in last week's 33-31 loss at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Forcing a late first-quarter punt Saturday was the only time the Hilltoppers have come up with a first-half defensive stop since the opening drive at Army on Sept. 11, when the Black Knights fumbled after reaching the WKU 11-yard line.
"We've just got to get back to practice," WKU cornerback Beanie Bishop said. "I feel like we prepare well and we practice hard, we just have to start the game faster."
Michigan State put up 42 points in the first half -- its first 40-plus point first half since a win over Wyoming in 2014 -- to cruise to the victory after getting a jolt of energy on an 88-yard punt return from Jayden Reed that gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead before its offense even took the field.
And when the Spartans did have the ball, they accumulated 335 yards of offense through two quarters. Payton Thorne threw for 229 yards and a touchdown to Reed on 11-of-14 passing, with three receptions for 102 yards going to Reed, and Kenneth Walker III -- the nation's leading rusher entering this weekend's games -- had 85 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in the half.
"I think we're doing all we can do. I wish I had the answer for you there," Helton said. "I think we had the right calls, we were matched up in coverage and they had a talented receiver and was able to run a great route and get open and that happened several times. When you play a good, talented team like they are, those things are going to happen, but obviously we've got to limit those explosive plays, and in the first half they were able to just do whatever they wanted to do, whether it was running or throwing -- whatever it was."
WKU won the toss and received -- the first time it hasn't deferred when given the choice this season -- but the offense couldn't get going and went three-and-out, forcing John Haggerty onto the field to punt. Reed returned it 88 yards to the end zone to give the Spartans the lead less than two minutes into the game.
Michigan State made it 14-0 with a 5-yard scoring run from Walker with 8:26 left in the first quarter. It was the third straight game WKU has gotten into a two-touchdown hole.
Brayden Narveson got WKU on the board with a 37-yard field goal -- his first of three first-half field goals -- to make it 14-3 with 5:04 left in the frame.
"They're the No. 17 team in the nation for a reason. They've got a heck of a defense," WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe said. "We're able to move the football down the field every single drive, we've just got to score when we get in the red zone, and I think that goes into shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties and stuff like that."
Michigan State quickly responded with a 46-yard touchdown pass from Thorne to Reed to cap off a four-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:10 to make it 21-3. WKU got its first touchdown with a 4-yard pass from Zappe to Joey Beljan to make it 21-10 heading to the second.
The Hilltoppers made it a 21-13 game with a 29-yard make from Narveson early in the second quarter, but Michigan State pulled away before halftime. The Spartans got a 5-yard scoring run from Walker to make it 28-13 and WKU answered with a 35-yard field goal from Narveson. Michigan State added touchdown runs of 3 yards from Walker and 12 yards from Thorne to make it a 42-16 game at the break.
"We were kicking field goals, so we're not able to keep pace with their touchdowns, and defensively they just had us totally off balance," Helton said. "They're hitting the deep shots, they're running the football, they're moving the line of scrimmage, so they're really able to do whatever they want. It kind of put our defense on their heels.
"They're just trying to find stability, to just be honest with you, and it's tough to play defense when everything they're dialing up is working, then it puts pressure on your offense because your offense is now sitting here going, 'We've got to score every drive,' so we just didn't have good balance there."
WKU outscored Michigan State 15-6 in the second half, limiting the Spartans to just a field goal in each quarter, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
Thorne finished with 327 yards and a touchdown on 20-of-30 passing, with Jalen Nailor catching eight passes for 128 yards and Reed catching four for 127 yards. Walker ended the game with 126 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.
Matt Coghlin's 21-yard field goal was the only scoring in the third, making it a 45-16 Spartans' lead.
WKU had a 28-yard touchdown pass to Sterns and a 1-yard pass to Bejan from Zappe to make it 45-31 with 8:24 left, and Michigan State added a 20-yard field goal from Coghlin to make it 48-31.
WKU's offense finished with 556 yards in the loss. Zappe had 488 yards and three touchdowns on 46-of-64 passing, with Sterns being his main target. Sterns finished with 186 yards and a touchdown on 17 receptions, which is tied for the most receptions in a single game in program history. Mitchell Tinsley added seven catches for 127 yards. Noah Whittington led the rushing attack with 33 yards on six carries.
Michigan State will take its unbeaten record on the road next week to face Rutgers.
WKU is scheduled to open Conference USA play at home next week against an unbeaten UTSA team.