Western Kentucky offensive tackle Cole Spencer and kicker Brayden Narveson were listed as first-team selections on PFF College's 2021 Preseason All-CUSA rankings.
Spencer, a Louisville native, has started 31 games for the Hilltoppers at left tackle over the past four seasons, including 23 consecutively dating back to 2019. The redshirt junior has been a PFF College All-C-USA First-Team selection in back-to-back years, and was recognized by the league's coaches as a 2020 Honorable Mention lineman.
Spencer has played 2,137 career snaps for the Hilltoppers, including 1,577 over the past two campaigns. With a 78.2 overall blocking rating in 2020, he ranked second among C-USA tackles, behind only teammate Mason Brooks' 83.4. That followed a 2019 performance when he did not allow a sack or get called for a penalty all season while producing an overall blocking rating of 81.8, which led all C-USA tackles.
Narveson made 13-of-14 field-goal attempts and was a perfect 27-of-27 on extra-point tries in 2020. He scored 66 total points in 12 games and was named a PFF College Third Team All-American following the season. His 93% field goal mark tied for third among all FBS kickers and ranked second for a single season all-time in WKU history to Garrett Schwettman's 15-of-16 (94%) performance in 2015. He was one of only 20 FBS kickers listed as a Lou Groza Award Semifinalist, the first Hilltopper to do so since Schwettman in 2015.
Six other Hilltoppers also earned honors from the outlet: Brooks and safety Antwon Kincade on the second team, punter John Haggerty III, offensive guard Boe Wilson and quarterback Bailey Zappe on the third team and wide receiver Jerreth Sterns as an honorable mention selection.
WKU's 2021 season is set to begin Sept. 2, with kickoff against UT Martin at 7 p.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium.