Western Kentucky might be in the midst of spring football practice, but new new WKU receivers coach Michael Spurlock is already in the holiday spirit.
Spurlock, a former longtime NFL wide receiver who spent last season as a special teams assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers, was named to his new role with the Tops on March 3.
Since arriving in Bowling Green and settling into the new job, Spurlock has found fully loaded wide receivers room ready to go headlined by All-Conference USA selection Malachi Corley (101 receptions for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns) and dangerous dual-threat wideout/kick returner Michael Mathison.
“Christmas came early,” Spurlock said. “It’s been a pleasure to coach Malachi, to coach Mike – they’re very coachable, super talented and they’ve already had success. I’m just trying to build on what they had last year.”
That could be a tall order, considering WKU fielded one of the nation’s most potent passing attacks last season under former co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. With Arbuckle having moved on to Washington State and several other offensive assistants also departing – including Spurlock’s predecessor, Josh Crawford – new WKU offensive coordinator Drew Hollingshead and the rest of the offensive staff have a high bar to clear to improve on last year’s production.
Spurlock jumped at the chance to join the WKU program and work with head coach Tyson Helton.
“I remember playing ball and remembering how Western Kentucky has always been a great program,” Spurlock said. “Coach Helton, I knew him from afar. I met his brother. Just keeping up with them ... it kind of just fell in my lap. We had a great conversation and I’m enjoying being in Bowling Green. I’ve been all over the country – this is a new area that I’m enjoying. They always have great talent – one thing they love to do is put the ball in the air, so I’m grateful for that.”
While Spurlock did find talent already on hand in the form of Corley, Mathison and Dalvin Smith, the program has added several potential high-impact players from the NCAA transfer portal. Ze’Vian Capers (Auburn), Jimmy Holiday and Blue Smith (Cincinnati) offer tremendous size and athleticism to the program.
“I don’t care who I’m going to inherit,” Spurlock said. “I think if you coach them, you love them and teach them I think they’re going to go out there and play their best for you. One thing that I do know is Western Kentucky always has great players. Sometimes you try to pick who’s in your room, but it doesn’t happen or you pick who’s in your room and your success doesn’t happen. So I don’t care who’s in the room – I’m going to coach the mess out of them, try to get them better and that’s my job. I spend 16, 18 hours a day doing it and I’m going to take time getting each and every one of them better.”
Still, the past success in the passing game combined with the return of standout quarterback Austin Reed – who completed his first season starting for WKU as the nation’s leading passer with 4,744 yards last year – there has been no shortage of interest from wideouts looking for entry into Spurlock’s position group.
“You just become very selective,” Spurlock said. “What I mean by that is because of the success, everybody wants to get the ball, everybody wants to come here. We just have been able to be very selective on who we get. The product is already out there. We’ve just got to keep building on the product and as they say, you build it and they’ll come.”
Mathison, who transferred to WKU before last season after a productive pair of seasons at Akron, said he regularly heres from friends – including wide receivers – playing for other college programs. They all want to know about the Tops’ passing game.
“They actually do because we obviously throw the ball a lot,” Mathison said. “So they kind of wonder like what goes on, things we do. You know, we throw the ball vertically a lot more than other teams, so I think that’s a big difference.”{&end}