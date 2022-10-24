Hawks 76ers Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers’ Charles Bassey (23) dunks with Atlanta Hawks’ Gorgui Dieng, center left, and Wes Iwundu defending during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Hawks won 98-96.

 CHRIS SZAGOLA/AP

The San Antonio Spurs announced Monday the signing of former Western Kentucky standout Charles Bassey to a two-way contract after waiving forward Jordan Hall.

