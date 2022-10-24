Philadelphia 76ers’ Charles Bassey (23) dunks with Atlanta Hawks’ Gorgui Dieng, center left, and Wes Iwundu defending during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Hawks won 98-96.
The San Antonio Spurs announced Monday the signing of former Western Kentucky standout Charles Bassey to a two-way contract after waiving forward Jordan Hall.
The 6-foot-11, 235-pound Bassey played high school basketball in San Antonio at St. Anthony Catholic High School for two seasons from 2015 to 2017.
Selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, the 53rd overall pick appeared in 23 games for the Sixers last season, averaging 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 7.3 minutes while also appearing in three playoff games. Bassey appeared in one preseason game this year before being waived by Philadelphia on Oct. 13.
Originally from Lagos, Nigeria, Bassey played three seasons at WKU, twice earning Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year honors and capturing Player of the Year as a junior in 2020-21. He averaged 15.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.56 blocks in 72 games played in his college career.
Hall appeared in four preseason games for the Spurs after signing a two-way contract with San Antonio on Aug. 11.