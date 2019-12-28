Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED ACROSS PARTS OF SOUTH-CENTRAL INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY OVERNIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT... .WIDESPREAD MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED ACROSS SOUTH-CENTRAL INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY OVERNIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT. TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. THIS RAINFALL MAY LEAD TO FLOODING ISSUES IN SOME AREAS. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF INDIANA AND KENTUCKY, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN INDIANA, CLARK, CRAWFORD, DUBOIS, FLOYD, HARRISON, JEFFERSON, ORANGE, PERRY, SCOTT, AND WASHINGTON. IN KENTUCKY, ADAIR, ALLEN, ANDERSON, BARREN, BOURBON, BOYLE, BRECKINRIDGE, BULLITT, BUTLER, CASEY, CLARK, CLINTON, CUMBERLAND, EDMONSON, FAYETTE, FRANKLIN, GARRARD, GRAYSON, GREEN, HANCOCK, HARDIN, HARRISON, HART, HENRY, JEFFERSON, JESSAMINE, LARUE, LINCOLN, LOGAN, MADISON, MARION, MEADE, MERCER, METCALFE, MONROE, NELSON, NICHOLAS, OHIO, OLDHAM, RUSSELL, SCOTT, SHELBY, SIMPSON, SPENCER, TAYLOR, TRIMBLE, WARREN, WASHINGTON, AND WOODFORD. * THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY RAINFALL OVERNIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS IS POSSIBLE. * THIS RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. THE RAINFALL WILL ALSO LEAD TO WATER RISES ON AREA CREEKS AND STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&