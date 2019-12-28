It was a tale of two offenses in Saturday's game between the Western Kentucky men's basketball team and Belmont at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Hilltoppers struggled from the field and Belmont seemed to be red hot the whole night in a 79-62 victory over WKU. Belmont shot 48.4 percent, 11-of-28 from 3-point range, while WKU shot 34.8 percent, 6-for-27 from 3-point range.
"We didn't share the ball well tonight – everybody," WKU senior Jared Savage said. "That's not just on the point guards, that is everybody on the team. We didn't share well. We have to flow better than that. It was stagnant on offense. The second half we got moving a little bit when we made that run, but we can't give them a 12-point (halftime) lead and try to fight back from that. They are just too good of a team to do that."
Both teams were playing for the first time in a week, but the Bruins showed no signs of rust by nearly leading wire-to-wire to earn a seventh straight win in the series.
Taveion Hollingsworth's bucket off a spin move in the paint gave WKU a 2-0 lead, but it was all Belmont from there.
The Bruins hit seven 3s in the first half to stretch the advantage to as many as 15. The Hilltoppers missed the first 11 shots from 3-point range before Jordan Rawls' trey with time winding down in the first half trimmed the deficit to 36-24 at halftime.
"I thought the biggest thing with us was, offensively, the first half," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "I just didn't think the ball moved well. I thought we had too many quick shots. I thought we had some forced shots and I really haven't said that all year long.
"We dug ourselves a hole and it is hard to go in down 12 at halftime and have to spend the energy to fight back."
Hollingsworth scored the first five points in the second half to give WKU a spark, but Belmont responded with five points of its own to go back up by double digits. Savage hit back-to-back 3s to make the score 41-35. On the next possession, Carson Williams hit a pair of free throws that cut the deficit to five, but WKU wouldn't get any closer.
Belmont scored eight straight as the lead quickly ballooned back to 13 with 14:31 remaining and the Bruins stayed in control the rest of the way to steadily pull away. Belmont shot 51.5 percent in the second half, with the lead growing to as many as 19 points.
"I think we cut (it) to five in the first five minutes, but at that point we had six straight possessions where we didn't score," Stansbury said. "A lot of those were around that rim. We drove it in there and missed some layups. Carson had a couple around the rim, didn't finish, and they scored in eight straight possessions. That was kind of the ballgame at that point."
Williams led WKU with 12 points. Josh Anderson added 11 points and Savage finished with 10 points.
Six Bruins finished in double figures, with Tyler Scanlon's 18 points leading the way. Michael Benkert had 15 points for Belmont. Nick Muszynski finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Grayson Murphy and Nick Hopkins added 11 points each.
"Give Belmont a lot of credit," Stansbury said. "I thought they played exceptionally well. They are not an easy team to defend. Choose your poison.
"(Muszynski) is a different kind of guy. I thought the first half we limited (him) a little bit because we doubled him, but you also give up stuff on the perimeter when you double him."
WKU will open Conference USA play Thursday, hosting North Texas at 6 p.m.
"It's a new season now," Savage said. "Every game we have played doesn't matter. We've got 18 games. We have to go prepare to win three in a row (in the conference tournament). That's what we are looking forward to right now."
