Western Kentucky men's basketball head coach Rick Stansbury announced Wednesday the addition of Tyrone Marshall in the early signing period for the Class of 2022.
Marshall, a 6-foot-7 forward, will join the team after two seasons at Colby Community College in Colby, Kan.
“We’re excited to have Tyrone as part of our basketball family,” Stansbury said in a news release. “I love the abilities that he brings. He’s a multidimensional player who can do a lot of things, but I think his best quality is the kind of person he is. He’s a great young man and we’re happy to have him join our program.”
Already four games into the 2021-22 season, Marshall is averaging 22.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in 29.5 minutes. The Nashville native is shooting 69.4% from the floor and 50% from long range.
In the 2020-21 season, Marshall played and started in all 16 contests for the Trojans. He averaged 31.4 minutes per contest, shooting 55.3% from the field and scoring 14.1 points per game. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward also added 7.4 boards per game, including 47 offensive rebounds over the whole season.
Marshall graduated from Pearl-Cohn High School in 2020, where he was an all-state selection and a finalist for Tennessee Mr. Basketball. He’s rated a three-star recruit by Rivals coming out of Colby.