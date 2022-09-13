Boise State guard Emmanuel Akot (14) reacts during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Memphis, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Boise State guard Emmanuel Akot (14) drives and San Diego State guard Adam Seiko (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of Mountain West Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Boise State guard Emmanuel Akot (14) reacts during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Memphis, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Craig Mitchelldyer
Boise State guard Emmanuel Akot (14) drives and San Diego State guard Adam Seiko (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of Mountain West Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Boise State guard Emmanuel Akot (right) shoots as Nevada guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. defends during the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament March 10 in Las Vegas.
Western Kentucky men's basketball head coach Rick Stansbury announced the addition of Emmanuel Akot on Tuesday. Akot will join the Hilltoppers with one year of eligibility remaining after stints at Boise State and Arizona.
“We’re excited to welcome Emmanuel to our family,” Stansbury said in a news release. “It’s very obvious he brings a lot of different abilities to the court. He’s a very experienced, versatile player that comes from a really good program with a winning culture. We’re excited to have him as part of our team.”
Akot most recently was part of the 2022 Mountain West regular-season and tournament champion Boise State team. He was All-Mountain West honorable mention after averaging 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 40% from the field. He appeared in 31 games including 29 starts in the season.
In 2021-22, Akot was a member of the Mountain West Championship All-Tournament Team after scoring 43 points with 13 boards across the three tournament games. He logged 17 games of double-figure scoring throughout the season, leading the Broncos in scoring on five occasions. Akot scored a career-high 24 points against St. Bonaventure in November.
Akot appeared in 23 games, starting in 10 of those contests, in the 2020-21 season. He averaged 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for Boise State. He had 10 double-figure scoring games and led the Broncos in assists nine times, including both games the team played in the NIT.
The Winnipeg, Manitoba, native sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring from Arizona. In his career with the Wildcats, Akot played in 17 games in his sophomore year and each of their 31 contests in his freshman year. He made four starts as a freshman and averaged 10.4 minutes per game.
During Pac-12 play in the 2017-18 season, Akot shot 52.2% from the field. He opened his college career by averaging 6.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists across Arizona’s opening weekend.
Out of high school, he reclassified to the Class of 2017, joining Arizona’s class that had five ESPN Top 100 recruits with Akot at No. 43. As a five-star recruit by 247Sports, he was No. 24 overall. He averaged 9.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game with Team Canada in the 2016 FIBA U17 World Championships.