The Western Kentucky Board of Regents on Friday approved contract extensions for men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury and women’s basketball coach Greg Collins.
Stansbury, who was entering the final year of his contract in the 2022-23 season, received a four-year extension to June 30, 2026. Stansbury’s salary remains the same at $650,000, but the buyout has been reduced for both parties to $500,000 from $1 million in equal payments over a 12-month period if either terminates the contract without cause prior to June 30, 2025.
“The current year, the ’22-’23 year that we are in, would be the last year of his contract,” WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart said in an interview with the Daily News. “I don’t think it’s ever really a good idea for anybody to go into the last year of their contract. That leads to some uncertainty, it can be used against you in recruiting and so we had a conversation on that and agreed on this new extension, which is a four-year extension that I think is good for both sides.”
Stansbury will receive a $50,000 retention bonus Oct. 1 of each year he is employed, and will receive a bonus of two month’s salary for a conference regular-season championship or NCAA Tournament bid, and one month’s salary for an appearance in the NIT. The contract also includes a $50,000 bonus for annual academic performance rates of 940 and 970.
Stansbury was named WKU’s 15th head coach March 28, 2016. The initial terms of his contract ran four years through June 30, 2020, and if circumstances did not exist that would justify dismissal for cause, the contract would be extended by one additional year on July 1, 2020, 2021 and 2022. An addendum to his contract in 2018 raised his base salary from $500,000 annually to $650,000 annually and raised his buyout from $750,000 to $1 million, should either he or WKU terminate the contract without cause.
The Hilltoppers are coming off a 19-13 season in which they finished second in the regular-season East Division by rallying to win nine of their final 10 games after a five-game losing streak. WKU fell 59-57 to Louisiana Tech in its first game of the Conference USA Tournament. The three previous tournaments, the Hilltoppers had advanced to the championship game, but lost – their last NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2013.
“I just think any evaluation of anybody in any job should be based on the overall body of work. You can always pull out a small sample size to make anything look better than it is or to make something look worse than it really is,” Stewart said. “I think the best analysis is the overall body of work, and I feel like his overall body of work – when you look at where our program was when we hired him and where it is today – the overall body of work is very good.
“Certainly the biggest disappointment – really, the only disappointment – but the biggest disappointment is not making the NCAA Tournament. None of us would ever want anybody to think we’re OK with that or that we’re dismissing that. We aren’t. That’s disappointing that we haven’t made an NCAA Tournament. I’ve said before and will reiterate it now – I’ve been fortunate to be the athletic director here for 11 years and we’ve had a lot of success. We’ve had a lot of disappointments, too. The single biggest disappointing game of any sport since I’ve been here, was losing to North Texas in the 2021 conference championship game. That was the single-biggest disappointing loss because we never should have lost that game. … No need to relive it, but I don’t want people to think we don’t care, but I would also say that we’ve lost in the championship game of the tournament three times, and I’ve been in the locker room after all three of those – I know fans are disappointed, but nobody’s more disappointed than our players and coaches are. If you saw them after any of those three games, you saw the hurt and you saw the disappointment. Everybody wants that and everybody cares, but I think we have had postseason success, we just haven’t had the ultimate for us.”
Stansbury is 122-73 through six seasons at WKU as head coach and 415-239 overall as he enters his 21st season. The team has reached the Final Four and Elite Eight of the NIT during Stansbury’s tenure, and since the start of the 2017-18 season, WKU is 11-9 against Power Five teams and 3-3 against ranked Power Five teams, with 16 of the 20 games coming away from E.A. Diddle Arena. WKU had one Power Five win in the six years leading up to Stansbury’s arrival. The Hilltoppers are one of 17 teams in the country to have won at least 19 games in each of the last five seasons, and during that stretch WKU has won more Division I games than any other team in C-USA, as well as more C-USA games than any other team in the league.
“I just think, again, when you look at the overall body of work from what he inherited to where we are now, it’s very impressive across the board,” Stewart said. “People remember – the day we hired him, you know what our roster was. We had five players, only three were healthy and we literally had no guards. I just go back to last week and we have a pro day and 15 NBA teams have a scout here.”
Stansbury has said multiple times during preseason that he doesn’t like his team this year – he loves his team. It includes four of five starters returning – Dayvion McKnight, Luke Frampton, Jairus Hamilton and Jamarion Sharp. The 2022-23 team features seven new players, including Power Five transfers Khristian Lander from Indiana and Dontaie Allen from Kentucky, as well as Boise State transfer Emmanual Akot, in addition to junior college transfers in Fallou Diagne and Tyrone Marshall.
McKnight, Akot and Sharp were selected to the Conference USA Preseason All-Conference team Thursday, while the Hilltoppers were picked to finish second behind defending champion UAB.
“He’s been relentless in recruiting since the day we hired him,” Stewart said. “He’s never wavered from that. Where I think we got off track a little bit, and this is really not all Rick, this is just a program standpoint, we kind of got ourselves into a situation where we were dependent on waivers for players. You have to learn from things, and I think when you start practice, you need to know who your players are. You can’t get into October and November and hope somebody’s available and not knowing if they are. I think that’s just hard on everybody.
“We made the decision we weren’t going to go down that road anymore. That doesn’t mean we won’t file waivers on players – we have – but we’re not going to take a chance on a key player and not know if a player is going to be able to play when the season starts. That’s the nice thing about this year – there’s nothing in the balance. We know exactly who we have and we feel we have an outstanding team.”
Collins received a four-year extension to 2026, but if circumstances do not exist that would justify dismissal for cause, the contract would be extended one additional year at the end of each year with the term of employment together with extensions not to extend beyond June 30, 2029.
The base salary remains at $200,000, but the buyout for both parties was reduced to $100,000 paid in equal installments over 12 months. The addendum to his contract added a bonus of two month’s salary for a conference regular-season championship or NCAA Tournament bid – double what it previously was.
Collins has spent his entire collegiate head coaching career at WKU and produced a 67-50 record through four years. The Lady Toppers are coming off an 18-12 bounce-back season after going 7-16 in the first season after the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated the C-USA Tournament for a team with a strong chance at postseason play – WKU was 22-7 and had the 31st-best RPI in the nation before that.
“I feel really good about women’s basketball,” Stewart said. “I think last year was tracking toward a really good year, and then unfortunately when we lost Mya Meredith to injury late in the season, we just could not overcome that. We were, with a very young team, playing very, very well and then that unfortunately changed things.
“I think women’s basketball probably, of all of our programs, probably drew the bad-luck straw the most with COVID because the team that they took to Frisco in the spring of 2020 had a top-25 RPI, we were really looking like we would get an at-large bid even if we didn’t win the tournament, Dee Givens was having an outstanding season as was Whitney Creech and then all of a sudden, as everybody knows, the plug got pulled on everybody. I think if that tournament would’ve been able to be played out, that team very well may have ended up in the NCAA Tournament. With the exception of the year after that when we had a very, very different team and all the COVID protocols, I think Greg’s done a very good job and I feel like we’re heading in the right direction.”
WKU returns more experience this season after producing two C-USA Freshmen of the Year the last two seasons, but is still young – the Lady Toppers have no seniors on the roster. WKU was picked to finish sixth in the C-USA predicted order of finish that was released Thursday.
“I just like the way he runs his program,” Stewart said. “He cares about our players as people and he would tell you that. He’s really looking after them. He and his wife, Rae, do a terrific job. They treat our players like they’re their own children. I know the care factor is great there and I feel like he has the best staff this year that he’s had since he’s been here. I think he’s really made some good additions to his staff. We’ve got a really good, young, talented team with no seniors. Every year’s a new year and in the transfer portal era that we’re in you never really know, but I like the talent that he’s assembled and I just like the direction of our program.”