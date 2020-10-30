On Thursday, Greg Collins landed one of Kentucky's top recruits in the Class of 2021.
But since March, recruiting for Western Kentucky's women's basketball coach and men's basketball coach Rick Stansbury has been anything but easy with restrictions put in place by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's been challenging from a standpoint of I have always taken great pride in evaluating players in person, so when you're watching streamed games or videos, sometimes even something that seemed as simple as size isn't as obvious," Collins said Wednesday. "Then there's the other layers of you can't see the intangibles. Sometimes you can't see if a player has great confidence or if they're intimidated, or you can't even see how they interact with their coach or the other players unless it happens to be right in front of the camera."
The NCAA Division I Council implemented a recruiting dead period due to the pandemic, which it extended in September through Jan. 1. A dead period precludes all in-person recruiting, but phone calls and correspondence can continue to occur.
The NCAA is also prohibiting schools from giving complimentary game tickets to prospective student-athletes and their coaches during the dead period.
"It for sure has been different," Stansbury said Tuesday. "I think it's probably hurt us some from the standpoint of some people, they want to call us a mid-major program. That's fine. Call us what you want to call us. I think it's documented what we've done against the so-called Power Fives too, but when you're not able to get kids on your campus, sometimes you can't show and sell some things that you normally could. I think that's been harder for us."
Stansbury has already received a commitment from one of the top players in the country with Zion Harmon, but the in-state star is no stranger to basketball in Bowling Green. The 5-foot-11 guard at Marshall County is rated a four-star prospect and the 20th-best player in the recruiting class by ESPN.
Harmon, the top prospect in Kentucky, became the first member of the Tops' recruiting class with his commitment in March, but he received his first offer from Stansbury back during his eighth-grade year when he was helping Bowling Green High School to the KHSAA state title. He chose the Hilltoppers over Kansas, Maryland, Seton Hall and Murray State.
"A lot of passion and a lot of tradition,” Harmon told the Daily News following his commitment. “(Stansbury) doesn’t run it like a mid-major. He’s been at an SEC school before and he brings that energy to the school."
WKU received a commitment in April from Keshawn Murphy, a four-star prospect and No. 89 in ESPN's top 100, but he decommitted in July and is now committed to Mississippi State.
In September, the Hilltoppers got a commitment from 6-foot-5 shooting guard Elijah Hughey from Lancaster (Texas) High School.
"Naturally, if we don't have an opportunity to show them on campus personally, it's harder for them to visualize that," Stansbury said. "It's easy for them to see Power Five and everybody to tell them mid-major, but come here and see our facilities and see what we've done crowd-wise and all that, as you guys well know, you all know what it is here. I would be willing to say our atmosphere is as good or better than 80 or 90% of any Power Five teams."
The Hilltoppers have six new faces on the roster this season in Kylen Milton, Kevin Osawe, Noah Stansbury, Luke Frampton, Dayvion McKnight and Bailey Conrad. Osawe is a junior college transfer and Frampton transferred from Davidson. Milton committed in February, Osawe committed in April and Frampton's move came in the summer. Stansbury -- the coach's son -- and Conrad joined as walk-ons.
McKnight, the only player in the incoming class to sign in November, is the latest in a long of Kentucky Mr. Basketball winners to join the Hilltoppers -- he became the fourth of the last six winners when he received the honor in June. The Hilltoppers have three Kentucky Mr. Basketball winners on the roster, which features six players hailing from the state.
Collins has also tried to get the state's best players to join the Lady Toppers.
Mya Meredith's commitment to the Lady Toppers on Thursday was the third in the recruiting class and the second from an in-state school. The Scott High School senior joins Wayne County standout Macey Blevins and Jenna Walker, a 5-foot-8 guard from Priceville, Ala., as those committed from the Class of '21.
Collins says the new way of recruiting isn't all bad, however.
"I'll tell you one of the positives -- it's nice to be able to pop that computer on, watch that game in Indianapolis and then flip over and watch a game maybe in Chicago, and then still be home with the kids and Rae at the end of the day," he said. "That's a positive -- not being in a hotel or airport all the time."
But that also means recruiting now involves more legwork and background work to determine the little intangibles that are important for building a team.
"I think a lot of it fell back upon prior relationships, making sure that you're talking to people that you trust, people that you know, people that value the same values that you have and like to build teams the way we want to build them," Collins said. "It's been very different."
The Lady Toppers have a six-member incoming class this season, with two -- Ally Collett and Hope Sivori -- being Kentucky natives. Collett, Selma Kulo and Jenna Kallenberg signed in November, and Sivori committed in March just before WKU's trip to Frisco, Texas, for the Conference USA Tournament, but Jordan Smith and Megan Landsiedel both committed during the pandemic months.
"I'm really happy about the players that we have here, I'm happy about the players that we're getting ready to sign and I think we've done as good of a job as we possibly could given those circumstances," Collins said.
