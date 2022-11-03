Western Kentucky men's basketball coach Rick Stansbury wants the student section filled this season, and is trying to get the young fans interested in his 2022-23 team.
As part of the buildup to the season, Stansbury invited WKU students to his house for a preseason student appreciation bash on Thursday.
"We just wanted to get back, get the students back involved and say thank you to everybody that works for us every night," Stansbury said. "It's not just about our team. It takes players, fans, students, we've got band people, cheerleaders, dancers – lots of different students. It takes everybody to be successful, and this was an opportunity for us to say thank you. That's all it is."
Stansbury had invited students to his home before, but Thursday's event was the first of its kind since the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the festivities, food was provided – and handed out by current players – a live DJ played music, and a live radio show took place with a variety of guests.
The Hilltoppers return four of their starting five from a season ago and welcomed seven newcomers, in addition to its other returning players.
WKU debuted its team Wednesday in a 93-65 exhibition win over Montevallo at E.A. Diddle Arena, and will have another exhibition Saturday at 3 p.m. at Diddle Arena against Georgetown College. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the regular season Nov. 10 at Eastern Kentucky.
