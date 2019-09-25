Rick Stansbury says he grit his teeth in frustration just like Western Kentucky basketball fans last year who watched his team struggle to pass and get the ball to Charles Bassey in the post.
The Hilltoppers’ fourth-year head coach said as much to the Rotary Club gathering Wednesday at Bowling Green Country Club. What has Stansbury optimistic for this season is a core group of returners and roster additions he believes will fix WKU’s struggles to pass and make consistent shots.
“Trust me, when you’re up there gritting your teeth to throw that ball in there to Bassey, trust me I was doing the same thing,” Stansbury said in his first public comments since June. “I wanted that same thing in there and we just weren’t a great passing team. I think the two areas we needed to address were shooting and passing. I think we addressed both of those.”
For 30 minutes at the luncheon Wednesday, Stansbury answered questions on a number of topics like Bassey, his returning roster, selling out E.A. Diddle Arena and son Isaac Stansbury walking on at Mississippi State, where the family once lived for 24 years.
Stansbury spent a good chunk of time selling his current roster, adding his signature comments about no substitutions for experience fitting WKU’s current situation. Between the professional prospect center Bassey, senior Jared Savage and juniors Taveion Hollingsworth, Stansbury returns 75.2 percent of its scoring, 64.1 percent of its rebounding and 48.4 percent of its assists.
WKU ranked seventh in Conference USA last year averaging 71.4 points per game and ranked in the bottom half of the league in 3-point shooting (ninth, 32.7 percent) and assists per game (tenth, 12.3).
Stansbury believes those issues will be solved with the addition of graduate transfer Cameron Justice, freshman Jordan Rawls and Lipscomb transfer Kenny Cooper, who is still awaiting word on an eligibility waiver from the NCAA.
“Those three guys right there, two of them can really shoot it and all three of them can pass it,” Stansbury said.
The Hindman native Justice transferred from IUPUI averaging 18.6 points and 2.9 assists per game. Rawls reclassified and joined WKU this summer. The freshman averaged 23 points and seven assists per game last year for Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Cooper played in 100 games for Lipscomb and averaged 8.9 points with 381 career assists against 238 turnovers.
Those three additions to go with the key returning quartet give Stansbury optimism in ball security with the first fall practice coming up on Friday.
Other items from Stansbury’s appearance at the Rotary Club luncheon:
- Stansbury said Bassey is thinner, running better and has another level of consistent energy. The 6-foot-10 center went through the NBA Scouting Combine and withdrew his name from the NBA Draft to return for his sophomore season. He averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds as the C-USA Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year.
- Stansbury likes Carson Williams’ flexibility and quickness in multiple positions. The 6-5, 230-pound forward sat out last season after transferring from Northern Kentucky.
- Former Hilltopper center Tolu Smith has enrolled as a walk-on at Mississippi State, where he is teammates with fellow walk-on Isaac Stansbury, Rick’s son who graduated from Greenwood High School last year.
- Stansbury lobbied for more season ticket sales, adding he believes only 300 are left.
- Hilltopper Hysteria on Oct. 17 will feature a live 5-on-5 scrimmage.
