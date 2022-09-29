The Western Kentucky men’s basketball team has high expectations heading into the 2022-23 season.
The Hilltoppers got started Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena with their first official practice in preparation for the upcoming season.
“Every coach likes their team this time of year – that’s just the way it is. But I can say this – I don’t like my team, I love my team,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “I’ve been at this a long time, had some pretty good teams, pretty good players, but I haven’t been much more excited any time than I am about this team. We have some returners, we have some newcomers. I like how my pieces fit. I like our experience and I like our young men. You put all those things together with some talent, I think it’s going to be a really exciting team.”
WKU is coming off a 19-13 season last year in which it finished second in the Conference USA East Division regular-season standings with an 11-7 record. The Hilltoppers lost to Louisiana Tech in their first game of the C-USA Tournament. WKU had played in the C-USA championship game each of the three tournaments prior.
The team lacked depth last season, but that isn’t expected to be an issue this year heading into the seventh season under Stansbury.
“We played six guys last year. We didn’t win all the games we wanted to win, but I couldn’t have been more proud about what those guys did. We did it with six guys. We had a little bump in the road there in the middle of the season, and then for those guys to turn around and win eight or nine, nine out of their last 10, they gave me everything they could possibly give me. As a coach, that’s all you could possibly ask,” Stansbury said. “ … It’s very obvious we have a lot more depth now.”
WKU returns four of its five starters from last season – Dayvion McKnight, Luke Frampton, Jairus Hamilton and Jamarion Sharp – and the fifth – Camron Justice – is now serving on the team’s staff.
Stansbury also brought in seven new players, including Power Five transfers Khristian Lander from Indiana and Dontaie Allen from Kentucky, as well as Boise State transfer Emmanual Akot. Fallou Diagne – a 6-foot-11 forward from Northwest Florida College – and Tyrone Marshall – a 6-foot-7 forward from Colby Community College – have both also impressed during workouts.
Guard Jordan Rawls, who played two seasons for the Hilltoppers before transferring to Georgia State for the beginning of the 2021-22 season, is also back in Bowling Green. Stansbury said he’s the only player not currently eligible immediately at the start of the season while waiting to try to get a waiver.
“We know what the worst situation would be – he’d miss seven games,” Stansbury said. “But we feel very confident that he will be able to play from the get go. That’s the only other guy we’re dealing with. That’s a good thing.”
The Hilltoppers will host University of Montevallo and Georgetown College in exhibition games Nov. 2 and 5, before opening the regular season Nov. 10 at Eastern Kentucky. WKU’s nonconference schedule is highlighted by a trip to the Cayman Islands Classic – where it will play three games starting with Akron and then either Illinois State or LSU – and with road Power Five matchups at Louisville on Dec. 14 and South Carolina on Dec. 22.
WKU has 11 wins over Power Five teams in the last five seasons, and is just one of 17 teams in the country to win at least 19 games during that stretch.
“Out of 20 Power Five games, 16 of them have been on the road away from here and we’re 11-9 against them,” Stansbury said. “It’s always about recruiting and scheduling, and I can promise you as difficult as recruiting is, scheduling has become the most difficult thing.
“When you ask yourself this, and I ask my coaches this, ‘Would you play us?’ The answer most times is no. There’s nothing to really get upset about. I wouldn’t play us. That’s not being disrespectful to anybody, but it’s hard to get those kinds of games. … Every Power Five team in the country got called by Western Kentucky one way or the other.”
With 11 total teams in C-USA for the 2022-23 season, the league schedule includes a home-and-away contest against every league school with 20 conference games overall. The Conference USA Tournament will return to The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, for the sixth straight year. The tournament is scheduled March 8-11.
“Everybody knows one through five, everybody wants to be a starter, but the key to this team is six, seven, eight, nine, 10 – that’s the key to your team, those guys right there,” Stansbury said.
“ ... You can hear me talk. I’m really excited about this basketball team. I don’t like this team, I love this team. I love them as players and I love them as people. We’re not going to be an easy out for anybody. These guys, they work hard, we’ve got really good chemistry for a bunch of new people right now – today’s our first real, official so-called practice, but we’ve been going at it enough and it’ll be a little different today because you start adding a lot of defense, but we’ve been at it long enough now and have a pretty good feel of who we are.”{&end}