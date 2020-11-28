SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Western Kentucky knew it would be thrown into the fire playing in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, and the Hilltoppers are now heading from Sioux Falls, S.D., to Louisville feeling good about where they're at.
WKU won its first two games to earn a spot in the championship of a tournament that, just a week before, it wasn't supposed to be playing in, before falling in a close contest with 15th-ranked West Virginia.
So what did WKU head coach Rick Stansbury learn about his Hilltoppers team that had high expectations placed upon them entering the season?
"I think we all learned that we've got a pretty good team," Stansbury said. "Obviously there's things we have to get better at."
WKU beat Northern Iowa in the first game and Memphis in the second, before Friday's loss to the Mountaineers. All three presented the Hilltoppers with different challenges they were able to withstand.
In the 93-87 victory over the Panthers on Wednesday, WKU withstood a barrage of 3-pointers from Northern Iowa – 20 of them, on 51.3% shooting – to get the victory. In the second, the Hilltoppers got production from their big men against a Memphis team that received numerous top-25 votes in preseason polls. Despite the result of the third, WKU showed – like the program's 8-4 record against Power Five opponents the last three seasons entering this winter already showed – that it could compete with the nation's top talent.
"These were three totally different kind of games we played back-to-back-to-back," Stansbury said. "Northern Iowa, we'll play not many teams more cerebral than they are. Memphis, not many more quicker and athletic and press you more than they do. And for sure there's not a team in the country on that back line that's as physical and as big, as strong as West Virginia.
"We learned we can play against all kind of styles, all kind of tempos. All three of these games will make us better."
The Hilltoppers' showing just raises hopes for a team that already had high expectations entering the season, having been picked by Conference USA's coaches for the third-straight year as the favorite to win the league.
WKU drew national attention throughout the week as well.
Stadium's Jeff Goodman called the Hilltoppers' win over Memphis the best win of the day in college hoops, and the win over Northern Iowa the best mid-major win on opening day. CBS Sports' Seth Davis tweeted after the win over the Panthers that it "Might be the win of the day," and after the first two games, "Tell you what, Western Kentucky wants to be ranked." The Hilltoppers even got a "tip of the hat" from ESPN analyst Dick Vitale on Twitter following the first two wins.
"We know, which we already knew, how good we can be this year," redshirt senior forward Carson Williams said. "Obviously we were disappointed with the outcome of the game today, but the fight we put up against them and the other teams we've played throughout this tournament just shows what we have the opportunity to do this year."
WKU also learned through its first three games that Charles Bassey was back to his old self after sustaining a season-ending injury last December, and that the team is as deep as they thought they would be entering the year.
Bassey was named to the all-tournament team after averaging 15.7 points, 10 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game – and that came with playing just 3:25 of the first half of the championship game after foul trouble. He had 21 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks in the win over Memphis.
WKU had eight play at least 8:30 in all three games – Kevin Osawe had double-digit minutes in two games, but 5:42 against Memphis – and Isaiah Cozart also saw action in the first half against West Virginia. At one point in the first half of the championship, the Hilltoppers had five bench players – Cozart, Osawe, Jordan Rawls, Dayvion McKnight and Luke Frampton – in the game at the same time.
The bench contributed big in the opener with 42 of the team's 93 points.
"Just how much we can play together and just how good we can be as a team," senior guard Josh Anderson said. "We've got a lot of experience this year, so that helps us out a lot and just these three games coming in, not having an exhibition game or something like that, we just played tough competition, so that's big for us. I think we learned a lot just from those first two games definitely and this last game for sure."
The Hilltoppers had several proven pieces returning from a 20-10 team during the 2019-20 season, but the newcomers also produced.
Freshman Dayvion McKnight is averaging 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and two assists, most of which came from a strong debut where he had 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. His 21 points were second-most ever by a Hilltopper freshman in a debut, behind Derrick Gordon's 25 against Saint Joseph's in 2011.
"I felt great coming into the game. All the veterans, they took me in, so I felt great coming in,” McKnight said after the game. “How I feel now? We’ve got a good team. That’s how I feel.”
Luke Frampton has had some success doing what he was brought in to do when he transferred from Davidson – make shots. Frampton is shooting 40% from behind the arc on 15 attempts, going 3-for-4 in the opener to finish with 14 points. He's averaging 7.7 points and 2.7 rebounds through three games.
Point guard Kenny Cooper, who had his transfer waiver denied last season, has been able to play and has been in the starting rotation for each of the team's three games. He's averaging 4.7 points, three rebounds and 2.7 assists.
Osawe, a junior college transfer from Vincennes University, is also averaging 10.7 minutes off the bench.
WKU was unable to come back to Kentucky with its first in-season tournament title since winning the 2001 NABC Classic, but the Hilltoppers are coming back with confidence early in the season after a solid showing in South Dakota.
The Hilltoppers will be tested again in their next game, which is scheduled Tuesday at the KFC Yum! Center against Louisville.
"There's not moral victories, but I couldn't be prouder of their efforts. Obviously there are things we have to get better at," Stansbury said. "... We didn't get the win, but I'm awful proud of the way these guys fought in these three games. This wasn't no training trip we went on. We got thrown into the fire with these three teams and I'm proud of their effort."
