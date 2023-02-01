It's full speed ahead for Western Kentucky men's basketball coach Rick Stansbury following a health issue that forced him to miss nine games this season.
Addressing the media for the first time since returning to to the sideline last week for WKU's two-game road swing to Florida, Stansbury didn't specify what his health issue is but said he's back to full strength going forward.
"I don't think it's anything long-term moving forward, either," Stansbury said. "We're going to be fine through it all. It just some things I needed to get through, figure out a little bit and get through. I know that's a very vague answer."
Stansbury said he did ease back into a full workload heading into last week's road losses to Florida International and Florida Atlantic after being away from the team since shortly after WKU's Dec. 22 road game at South Carolina – on Saturday at FAU, Stansbury spent most of the game coaching from a barstool set up on the sideline.
"This past weekend I was pretty cautious," Stansbury said. "We had to travel, long traveling and I just wanted to feel my way back into this thing a little bit. Yeah I'm cautious and smart still with it, but no I'm not going to be limited. I'm full speed ahead – being smart about it, put it that way."
Stansbury, 63, is in his seventh season coaching the Hilltoppers. His previous head coaching job at Mississippi State ended in retirement, when Stansbury stepped down after 22 years at that school – the last 14 as head coach – in 2012 as Mississippi State's all-time wins leader and ninth all-time in the SEC. He returned an assistant coach at Texas A&M in 2014 and spent two seasons there before being named WKU's head coach on March 28, 2016, replacing Ray Harper.
In the midst of a five-game losing streak that dropped the team to 11-11 overall and 3-8 in Conference USA – 10th of 11 teams in standings – Stansbury said he intends to remain WKU's head coach going forward.
"First off, I'm good right now," Stansbury said. "It was hard sitting out. I wasn't able to watch the games until the last two games against Louisiana Tech and Charlotte at home where I could do some things. We got all those questions answered about the concerns and I'm moving forward full speed – full speed right now. At least I know what my health issues are right now, which is good."
".. I feel at peace with a lot of things, so I feel good, I feel real good."
Stansbury's return to practice and on the sideline has been a boost for the Hilltoppers, sixth-year guard Emmanuel Akot said.
"It's been great," Akot said. "Coach brings a great energy, positive energy, has us play hard. It's just great to have him – great person, great leader."
"Him coming back, everybody's on the same page now," added WKU redshirt junior guard/forward Dontaie Allen said. "I feel like with us, we're moving forward in a great direction."
The Tops have another opportunity to get right on Thursday with the start of a three-game homestand against UTSA. It was the Roadrunners who helped WKU snap out of a five-game skid earlier this season, when associate head coach Phil Cunningham – who filled in as head coach for Stansbury during his nine-game absence – guided the Tops to a 74-64 road win on Jan. 7.
"I just want to say again what a terrific job our coaching staff did," Stansbury said. "Coach Cunningham did a terrific job keeping these guys together, keeping them playing hard. They did that as a staff and most importantly the players. Anything that's gone wrong, there's not but one person to blame for it and that's me. They got put in a tough situation."
That was the start of a three-game winning streak for WKU, which picked up a road win against UAB then beat FIU at home before starting the current losing streak with 76-62 home loss to then-No. 24 FAU on Jan. 16.
The Tops host UTSA on Thursday at 7 p.m., followed by home games against UTEP on Saturday and then another home game next Thursday against Middle Tennessee.
Even at home, nothing has come easy for the Tops in conference play. WKU lost its last time out at E.A. Diddle Arena, a 75-71 defeat to Charlotte on Jan. 21, and also lost two-year starting guard Luke Frampton to a season-ending knee injury. Frampton, a sixth-year guard out of Poca, W.Va., who ranked among C-USA's best 3-point shooters, had successful surgery to repair a torn ACL in his knee Monday.
UTSA (7-16, 1-11) is the one team below the Tops in the C-USA standings, having lost eight straight – a streak that started with a loss to WKU in the first regular-season matchup.
WKU is coming off a tough road defeat Saturday No. 21 FAU with what has been a common thread in most of the team's losses this season – a competitive game, with the Tops coming up short.
"I still believe in this team," Stansbury said. "I believe Saturday was another example. They go on the road and get an opportunity against the so-called one of the best teams – so-called in this league, for sure, won 20 straight – we're right there. One possession, one play – we'll take the positives from it and we'll build on that."