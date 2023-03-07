Western Kentucky men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury did his best to be diplomatic about The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Well, not really.
Stansbury is no fan of the facility which annually hosts the Conference USA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments simultaneously at the sprawling complex that serves as headquarters of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
“It’s probably one of the worst venues I’ve ever been associated with,” Stansbury said. “I”m just being partial truthful on that. Even when you’re one of the favorite teams, you never got a chance to practice. We don’t have a chance to practice in there. And then at the other end of the court, you’ve got another game going on. There’s curtains separating it, you hear the whistle being blown.
“There’s nothing about the venue that’s good for college basketball – nothing. Is it easier for the people who put it on? Maybe so. But is it best? Absolutely not – not in any way. And I can’t imagine you finding a coach on either side of that court, men or women, that likes that venue.”
Like it or not, Stansbury and the Hilltoppers have to find a way to succeed at The Star beginning with Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. matchup against UTEP in the first round of the C-USA tournament.
It’s win or go home for the No. 8 seed Hilltoppers, who would need to win four games in four days to keep their season alive past the conference tournament.
It’s the hard road for WKU (16-15), which didn’t come close to earning a first-round bye reserved for the top five seeds in the tournament.
“It’s the first time in a long time – since my first year – that we haven’t had a bye,” Stansbury said. “That bye gives you an extra day, so you don’t have to play until Thursday. So we play on Wednesday. We’re playing a team that we just played last week. We won it – does that assure anything at all? Absolutely not. UTEP’s a really good team. We played really well down there to get that win.”
Stansbury expects another challenge from the Miners, who he called “a really tough-minded defensive team.”
WKU won both regular-season matchups, including the last less than a week ago when the Hilltoppers prevailed in a 73-68 battle in El Paso, Texas.
That could have served as a springboard toward momentum, but instead the Tops delivered a real clinker two days later in a 67-33 road loss to North Texas.
Now is the time for short memories, Stansbury said, as the focus is now solely on winning each day.
“We know it’s going to be a very tough game,” Stansbury said. “It don’t matter what you’ve done before. It comes down to a one-game series at a time. I’ve been in that situation many times. If you don’t win the last game, it don’t matter. It’s just where it’s been. You just don’t have to win one game, you’ve got to be able to win four games.”
The Tops enter Wednesday’s matchup at full strength, with redshirt junior guard/forward Dontaie Allen showing improvement after twisting his ankle in Saturday’s loss to the Mean Green.
“Dontaie twisted his ankle a little bit that last game, but he was pretty good yesterday – he’ll be fine,” Stansbury said.