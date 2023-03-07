Rugged Blazers put clamps on Tops for 72-60 win
Western Kentucky men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury talks to his team before a 72-60 loss to UAB on Feb. 25 at E. A. Diddle Arena.

 Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com

Western Kentucky men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury did his best to be diplomatic about The Star in Frisco, Texas.

