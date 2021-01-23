MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Out of an abundance of caution, Western Kentucky men's basketball head coach Rick Stansbury will not coach this weekend at Middle Tennessee due to a fever, WKU announced Saturday shortly before tipoff. Two additional staff members will also sit out the games as a tracing precaution.
Stansbury produced three negative PCR tests this week ahead of the team’s travel as part of Conference USA COVID-19 testing protocols. The program has not had a positive case since returning in July.
Associate head coach Phil Cunningham will serve as interim head coach this weekend.
