Western Kentucky head coach Rick Stansbury announced Thursday the promotion of Martin Cross to assistant coach and the hiring of Camron Justice as director of player development and video to his staff.
“I’m excited to add Martin Cross and Camron Justice to our staff,” Stansbury said in a news release. “Martin has been a part of our program for the last six years where he’s showed tremendous work ethic and loyalty. I truly think he’s a young coach that will continue to move up in this profession. I’m glad we were able to work this opportunity out for Cam. He came back last year as a staff member and ended up being a player for us, and his dream was always to get into coaching. We’re fortunate that this opportunity worked out for him. Again, I’m excited to add both of them to our program’s staff.”
Both Cross and Justice have significant experience with Stansbury.
Cross hails from Albany and has spent six seasons working under Stansbury as the associate director of basketball operations for the program. He’ll enter his eighth season overall on staff at WKU in 2022-23.
“I am truly honored by this opportunity from Coach Stansbury and Todd Stewart,” Cross said in a news release. “I’d like to thank our administrator Zach Greenwell for his support along with Phil Cunningham, Marcus Grant and Talvis Franklin for their mentorship. From growing up cheering in the stands of Diddle Arena to now – I can truly say this is a dream come true. I have great respect and admiration for the tradition of this program, and I could not be more thankful to continue being a part of carrying it on.”
Justice finished his collegiate basketball career in 2021-22 with the Hilltoppers. He played for WKU in two seasons, separated by a year where he worked full-time in sales and as a graduate assistant in academics for the program.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity Coach Stansbury and Todd Stewart have given me,” Justice said in a news release. “I am excited to move into this new role and stay at Western Kentucky. Being a player here, I know what this program is about and what the expectations are. I am ready to use my knowledge and experience to help this next group of Hilltoppers in any way I can.”
Martin Cross is entering his eighth season on the WKU staff and his first as an assistant coach.
Over his years at WKU, Cross has been instrumental in the collegiate basketball careers of in-state Hilltoppers such as Taveion Hollingsworth, Carson Williams and Dayvion McKnight, among others. Cross has been involved with five Kentucky Mr. Basketballs in his time on staff with WKU which includes Hollingsworth, Williams, McKnight, Justice and Dontaie Allen.
In the 2021-22 season, Cross was able to have an increased role on staff with new scouting and recruiting responsibilities. He assisted the rest of the coaching staff on the court in Power Five wins over Ole Miss and Louisville in the nonconference schedule. The team posted a 19-13 record.
Cross was crucial in the player development of McKnight. McKnight jumped from averaging 5.8 points and 3.8 assists per game in his freshman season of 2020-21 to averaging 16.2 points and 5.5 assists per game in his sophomore season. He went on to be named Conference USA First Team at the end of the year.
Cross served as the Hilltoppers’ associate director of basketball operations for six seasons before his current role. He assisted with opponent scouting, on-campus recruiting, coordinated the team's travel and assisted with day-to-day operations of the program. He also served as director of summer camps and oversaw the Hilltopper student-managers.
Cross spent the 2015-16 season as WKU's video coordinator after four years as a student-manager with the Hilltoppers, during which one of his main responsibilities were opponent and self-scouting.
Cross helped facilitate the Hilltoppers during the 2012 and 2013 NCAA Tournaments as a manager.
Cross earned his bachelor's degree from WKU in 2015 and graduated from Russell County High School in 2011.
Justice will focus on the mental and physical development of players in addition to managing the program’s video coordination. He also will serve as the director of summer camps and organize videos as they pertain to scouting.
Justice joins the Hilltopper staff coming off his most recent season playing for WKU. He competed in 30 games, starting in 26 of those contests, and averaged 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists. His first season playing for WKU was as a graduate transfer in 2019-20 where he scored 10.1 points in 27.6 minutes per game.
Justice played at IUPUI and Vanderbilt before coming to WKU. He averaged 18.6 points in his lone season in Indianapolis where he was named All-Horizon League Second Team. He played in 27 games as a freshman at Vandy and appeared in seven as a sophomore before opting to transfer.
The Hindman native earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering and technology from IUPUI and master’s degree in recreation and sport administration with a concentration in coaching from WKU.
Assistant coach Hennssy Auriantal is no longer with the program and is pursuing other basketball opportunities, according to WKU.