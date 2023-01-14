Western Kentucky junior guard Khristian Lander (4) talks with Head Basketball Coach Rick Stansbury during the Hilltoppers’ 94-83 loss to the Louisville Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky., on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky men's basketball coach Rick Stansbury made a video message for fans updating his health status before Saturday's home game against Florida International at E.A. Diddle Arena.
In the brief video released on the WKU Hilltopper Basketball Twitter account, Stansbury did not directly address the undlsclosed health issue that has kept him away from the program since shortly after the Tops' road game against South Carolina on Dec. 22, but did thank fans "for their thoughts and prayers over these last few weeks."
Stansbury has missed the past five WKU games, with associate head coach Phil Cunningham leading the team as interim head coach in his absence.
"I know there hasn't been a lot of information released on my health," Stansbury said. "I'm doing well and I look forward to returning to the team real soon once my doctor has cleared me."
Stansbury, 63, is in his seventh season leading the WKU men's program. In the video message, he thanked his staff and players for their work in his absence.
"I know it's a difficult time for them but they've stepped up and they've really led," Stansbury said. "Most important, I want to thank our players. You've heard me say many a time the kind of young men we have on this team and and the character they have, and they've kind of demonstrated that over these last few weeks and I'm awfully proud of them. Again, look forward to getting back and supporting them real soon."
In Stansbury's absence, Cunninghham has led the Hilltoppers to a 2-3 record, including two straight wins heading into Saturday's game against FIU. WKU entered the game 10-6 overall and 2-3 in Conference USA play this season.
– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.