Tops fall 94-83 to Louisville
Buy Now

Western Kentucky junior guard Khristian Lander (4) talks with Head Basketball Coach Rick Stansbury during the Hilltoppers’ 94-83 loss to the Louisville Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky., on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

Western Kentucky men's basketball coach Rick Stansbury made a video message for fans updating his health status before Saturday's home game against Florida International at E.A. Diddle Arena.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags