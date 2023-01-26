Western Kentucky men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury was set to rejoin the team Thursday for the Hilltoppers’ road game against Florida International in Miami, WKU confirmed Thursday afternoon.
Stansbury, 63, is in his seventh season leading the WKU men’s program. He has missed WKU’s previous nine games – all Conference USA contests – with an undisclosed health matter. The game against FIU would be Stansbury’s first leading the team since a Dec. 22 loss at South Carolina.
In Stansbury’s absence, associate head coach Phil Cunningham has led the squad to a 3-6 record.
Western Kentucky men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury recorded a video message for fans updating his health status before Saturday’s home game against Florida International at E.A. Diddle Arena.
In the brief video released on the WKU Hilltopper Basketball Twitter account before the Tops’ home matchup against FIU on Jan. 14, Stansbury did not directly address the undisclosed health issue that has kept him away from the program, but did thank fans “for their thoughts and prayers over these last few weeks.”
Following WKU’s game against FIU on Thursday, the Hilltoppers were set to visit FAU on Saturday before returning home for Feb. 2 game against UTSA at E.A. Diddle Arena.