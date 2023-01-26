Tops survive for 75-74 win over Govs
Buy Now

Western Kentucky men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury shouts instructions from the sidelines during the Tops’ 75-74 win against Austin Peay on Nov. 30 in Clarksville, Tenn.

 Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com

Western Kentucky men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury was set to rejoin the team Thursday for the Hilltoppers’ road game against Florida International in Miami, WKU confirmed Thursday afternoon.