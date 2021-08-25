Western Kentucky men's basketball head coach Rick Stansbury announced Wednesday the signing of junior college transfer Sherman Brashear to the 2021-22 roster.
The 6-foot-5 guard comes to WKU from Panola College in Carthage, Texas. He will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.
“We’re excited to have Sherman join our program,” Stansbury said in a news release. “The first time I had the chance to see him was when he was named MVP of one of the most prestigious junior-college events in the country this summer. He brings a tremendous ability to shoot the ball, and he’s a tough guard who brings length and rebounding ability. On top of that, he’s a high-character young man.”
Brashear – a Dallas native – appeared in 17 games last season for Panola with eight starts. He averaged 11 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 36.4% from behind the arc (43 of 118).
The guard had a season-high 24 points against Lamar State College on March 6, leading his team to a 77-74 victory and making 6 of 11 3-point shots in the process.
Brashear was named the tournament MVP of the JA48 junior college event last month after averaging 23 points per game and shooting 47.6% from long range.
Before joining Panola College, Brashear attended Rockwall High School in Texas, where he was awarded 11-6A First Team All-District honors.