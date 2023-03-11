Rick Stansbury's tenure as Western Kentucky's men's basketball coach has come to an end.
WKU announced Stansbury's resignation Saturday after seven seasons of leading the Hilltoppers. Stansbury's last game coaching the Tops came Thursday, a 75-51 loss to top-seeded Florida Atlantic in the Conference USA tournament quarterfinals at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
“After giving this much thought, I have made the decision that I need to step away as head coach at Western Kentucky,” Stansbury said in a news release. “This past season has been a challenging one, and I need some time to step away from things and focus on my health and my family. This is a very difficult decision but the right one.
"... While we did not reach our highest goals, I feel very good about what was achieved over the last seven years. We had many meaningful wins that brought national attention to our program and brought excitement back to Diddle Arena."
The Hilltoppers fell far short of expectations this season. Picked second in the C-USA preseason coaches' poll with four returning starters off a 19-13 squad, the Tops instead finished a disappointing eighth in the C-USA regular-season standings while compiling a 17-16 overall record and an 8-12 mark in conference play this season.
Thursday's lopsided loss marked the end of a difficult season personally for Stansbury, who missed the first nine C-USA games due to an undisclosed health issue as associate coach Phil Cunningham led the program in his absence.
Stansbury couldn't right the ship when he returned, as WKU went just 6-7 the rest of the season culminating in the loss to FAU.
Over the seven seasons, Stansbury led the Hilltoppers to a 139-89 (.610) record, an NIT Final Four run, three Conference USA Championship title games and the 2021 C-USA East Division Championship. The stint included four 20-win seasons and an All-American product and NBA Second Round draft choice in Charles Bassey.
Since 2017-18, Stansbury coached the Hilltoppers to 11 wins over Power Five teams. Between the 2017-18 and 2021-22 seasons, Western Kentucky won more Division I games and more conference games than any other member of Conference USA.
That never translated into NCAA tournament success, as Stansbury failed to reach the sport's biggest stage in seven seasons. The Hilltoppers reached the C-USA tournament championship three straight times in 2018, 2019 and 2021 (the 2019-20 season tournament was canceled due to COVID-19) and lost each time to miss out on an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
Stansbury, the program's 15th head coach, became the first to never reach the NCAA tournament. WKU last made the NCAA field in 2013 under Ray Harper, who Stansbury replace in 2016.
A tremendous recruiter for WKU, Stansbury brought in highly-sought prospects like Bassey, Josh Anderson and Taveion Hollingsworth during his tenure at WKU. But the Tops also suffered from some instability under his watch with risky recruiting decisions -- the Mitchell Robinson pursuit, when the talented big man committed and joined the team, only to leave a few days later, then repeated that once more before opting to skip college and prepare for the NBA.
Robinson was the biggest swing and miss, but there were others whose eligibility issues hamstrung Stansbury's rosters over the years. Last season, Cincinnati transfer Keith Williams was ruled ineligible by the NCAA and never played a game and incoming freshman guard Zion Harmon never played because of personal reasons.
In addition to Williams, Lipscomb transfer Kenny Cooper was denied a waiver midway through the 2019-20 season.
This season, another eligibility issue arose when newcomer Dontaie Allen was forced to sit out seven games for an infraction that came during his time at Kentucky and was only discovered by that school after his transfer to WKU.
Stansbury, who was entering the final year of his contract this season, in October received a four-year extension to June 30, 2026. Stansbury’s salary remained the same at $650,000, but the buyout was reduced for both parties to $500,000 from $1 million in equal payments over a 12-month period if either terminates the contract without cause prior to June 30, 2025.