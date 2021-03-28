FRISCO, Texas – Western Kentucky’s 2020-21 basketball season came to a close Thursday with a 72-65 loss to Louisiana Tech in the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.
The Hilltoppers fell short of the program’s ultimate goals, but in time head coach Rick Stansbury believes it will see the positives, like winning a Conference USA regular-season title and overcoming the obstacles presented by playing a season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Right now they can’t see it and understand it, but when all this is said and done, you look back and there’s one thing they can take with them the rest of their life,” Stansbury said following the team’s loss to the Bulldogs. “They still won a championship in this league, and anytime you win a championship, that’s something you can take with you the rest of your life. That’s a positive thing.
“There was a lot of bright moments, a lot of big wins. Our program’s at the point now where we feel like any time we lose it’s a disappointment, and that’s a good thing. When they look back and see some of the nonconference wins we had where we put ourselves in a position to win a regular-(season) league championship and have an opportunity in that last game and didn’t take advantage of it, those moments right now you can’t see nothing but the hurt and pain, but in time there’s a lot of positive things these guys can take from this season.”
WKU claimed its first regular-season conference title since 2009, when it won the Sun Belt title, with a 60-57 victory over Old Dominion on March 6. It was the team’s first conference championship of any kind in the fifth season under Stansbury, after coming oh-so-close multiple times before between the regular season and conference tournaments. The win over the Monarchs put the Hilltoppers alone atop C-USA’s East Division and gave the team the best overall winning percentage across the league.
The victory at E.A. Diddle Arena marked the end of a long, unusual regular season.
“Definitely the love from the boys,” said WKU senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth, when asked about what he’ll remember about the season. “We’ve all got that chemistry, we all love each other and we’ll do whatever for each other. I would definitely say the regular-season championship. That brought us all together. It was good to see everybody happy. That was just a good feeling.”
“I would say definitely we became more like brothers on the team. Everybody became closer. Even at home games, there wasn’t that many fans, so we were creating our own energy with each other,” sophomore guard Jordan Rawls, who the program confirmed Saturday intends to transfer, said after Thursday’s loss. “I would say the thing I’m going to remember is the regular-season championship. Many people don’t get to say they won one of those, so I’m thankful we got it.”
The season didn’t start for the Hilltoppers where it was originally planned to. WKU was supposed to open at Louisville, but when the NCAA pushed back college basketball’s start date, it created a scheduling frenzy.
WKU was then supposed to start in a bubble event at Nebraska, but those plans fell apart less than a week before it was to open as Stansbury was addressing the media about playing in it. The Hilltoppers ended up going to Sioux Falls, S.D., to play in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, where they beat Northern Iowa and Memphis – which claimed the NIT championship Sunday – before falling to West Virginia late in the final.
The Hilltoppers lost at Louisville and, after more scheduling changes, beat Mississippi Valley State, Gardner-Webb and Rhode Island at home before adding a late game at Alabama. The Tide won the SEC title, and lost just one game all season at home in Coleman Coliseum – a 73-71 decision to WKU. WKU also beat Tennessee Tech before conference play, and added a nonconference game late in February against a highly-ranked Houston team, which it lost.
There was the new challenge of back-to-back league games against the same opponent at the same location, which WKU struggled with early before finding its footing. The Hilltoppers dropped the second game at Charlotte and against Louisiana Tech, before reeling off eight straight league wins.
“Those back-to-back games were something new that none of us coaches are ever going to vote for ever again. That was a new challenge,” Stansbury said. “Playing without fans, that’s a new challenge for every team and that caused you to coach different. We like to press more. Sometimes without that emotion and energy, it kept you from doing that some. It definitely took the more talented teams and made it a level playing field because of those back-to-backs and no crowds, that’s for sure.”
Those games didn’t happen consistently, either.
WKU played just two conference games – a sweep over Rice Feb. 12 and 13 – between sweeps of Middle Tennessee on Jan. 23 and 24 and a sweep of FIU Feb. 28 and March 1.
The Hilltoppers also dealt with the challenge of trying to stay socially distanced during that stretch and throughout the season, which meant mainly individual workouts throughout February and individual dinners and film sessions much of the year.
“It’s been different. We all know it’s just been different, man,” Stansbury said. “The month of February was a really challenging month, it was a different month.
“ ... Those players, they dealt with a lot of things all year long now. One thing as a coach and as a team is what you talk about and preach is togetherness and it was just totally the opposite this year – stay away, stay separate.”
WKU finished the regular season 18-6 overall and 11-3 in C-USA. The Hilltoppers beat UTSA and UAB in the league tournament – the win over the Blazers gave WKU its 47th 20-win season in program history – to advance to the final against North Texas, where they got down 17-0 to start before battling back to take the lead, which they gave up late and eventually lost 61-57 in overtime.
With no NCAA Tournament at-large bid – WKU hasn’t made the big dance since 2013 – the Hilltoppers stayed in Frisco and beat Saint Mary’s in the first round of the NIT the following Wednesday. WKU’s 21-8 season ended with the loss to Louisiana Tech in the next round.
“There was a lot of different challenges, same for every team, but when you reflect and look back, there’s some memories you’ll never forget about,” Stansbury said. “The pain will eventually heal and go away, but the memory will be there the rest of your life in some of those games, in particular, probably that championship game – the memory will always be there and that’s not going away – but the pain will go away.
“Our guys overcame a lot just to get back up off that mat. They left their heart and their soul and everything on that court and that locker room two weeks ago and still found a way to get up here and battle. It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but I’m awful proud they were able to do that. They could have laid down very easily.”
What next year’s team looks like is still unknown. Rawls intends to transfer, but others’ futures are unclear. The NCAA issued a blanket waiver for an additional year of eligibility this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but no decisions have been announced if Hollingsworth, Josh Anderson or Kenny Cooper will be back. Redshirt senior Carson Williams was no longer with the team after the C-USA championship loss as he began training for an NFL pro day. Star center Charles Bassey could decide to turn pro, after averaging 17.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game.
WKU has announced the signing of three players for next year’s class – guards Zion Harmon and Elijah Hughey out of high school, and 7-foot-2 center Jamarion Sharp out of John Logan College. Sharp, a Hopkinsville native, is the top-rated junior college prospect in the nation according to 247Sports. Stansbury said after Thursday’s loss WKU will assess next year’s team, including who might stay, likely in the coming week.{&end}