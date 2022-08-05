Rick Stansbury has added another commitment for the Class of 2023.
Riley Allenspach, a 6-foot-11 center from Providence Day School in Charlotte, N.C., announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers via Twitter on Friday.
"I am extremely excited to announce that I have committed to Western Kentucky University!" Allenspach wrote in the post announcing his commitment. "Thank you Coach Stansbury and Coach (Martin) Cross for this amazing opportunity!"
He's the son of former Hilltopper Brian Allenspach, who played two seasons with the program from 1999-2001 after sitting out the season prior following his transfer from Davidson.
Allenspach announced he received an offer from WKU via Twitter on July 26 after "an incredible visit." He also held offers from Appalachian State, Army, Chattanooga, East Carolina, Furman, George Mason, Georgia State, Mercer, Toledo, UTEP and Yale, according to 247Sports. Allenspach played AAU ball with Team Curry 17U, a program sponsored by NBA superstar Stephen Curry.
WKU received a Class of 2023 commitment earlier this summer from in-state product Teagan Moore. The rising senior at Owen County – a 6-foot-5 guard who led the Rebels with 28.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game last season – announced his commitment July 13.
