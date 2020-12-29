Western Kentucky is preparing for something none of its players or coaches have faced before.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Conference USA created a new format for league play that features back-to-back games against the same opponent on back-to-back days. For the Hilltoppers, that stretch starts this weekend at Charlotte.
"It's going to be no different right now for me as it's always been. Hey, you take them one at a time, you've got one game and you've got to find a way to win that first one," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "You get to the second one, again, I don't have the knowledge of what kind of effect it has, but I know as a coach, they keep score and none of that stuff can matter. That's easier said than done. We all understand that. It will be new, it will be different. You ask me this question a few weeks from now, I'll probably have a better feel for it."
The league initially released a format in October that featured 18 regular-season games where schools play two games per visit at four select C-USA schools and host four select teams for a two-game series, while playing a rival opponent home and away. The games were to be played Thursday and Saturday, but C-USA updated the format in early November to feature games Fridays and Saturdays.
"That's going to be something different than anything I'd say any of us have ever experienced, so you've just got to come in with a locked in, focused, mature mentality," WKU redshirt senior forward Carson Williams said. "It's going to be weird playing the same team back-to-back nights, but you've just got to stay locked in and focused."
Games are required to have at least 21 hours between tip-off times to provide appropriate rest periods. WKU's games at Charlotte are both scheduled for 3 p.m., for example.
The two differences in the format on WKU's schedule come Jan. 14 and Jan. 17 – WKU's rivalry series against Marshall – and Jan. 23 and 24 at Middle Tennessee. For the former, it's a 6 p.m. tipoff in the first game at E.A. Diddle Arena, and a 1 p.m. tipoff Sunday in Huntington, W.Va. For the latter, the games are Saturday and Sunday, instead of Friday and Saturday.
WKU has had quick turnarounds in the past, like with the C-USA Tournament or at early-season multi-team events, like the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic that the Hilltoppers played in earlier this season in Sioux Falls, S.D. There, WKU played three games in three days at 3:30 p.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., but all were against different teams.
"We're going to do something that no players and no coaches, to my knowledge, have any experience at doing, ever," Stansbury said. "I've played as many as five games in a row – back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back – it was all different opponents though."
Stansbury pointed to two examples of oddities from back-to-back games against the same opponent this season.
Northern Iowa, who WKU beat to open the season, lost by 20 points at home to Missouri State on Dec. 27. The next night, Northern Iowa won the rematch by 10. Evansville lost at Southern Illinois 63-57 on Dec. 27, and beat the previously undefeated Salukis by 12 on the road the next night.
"I don't pay a lot of attention watching scores, but I think if you watch scores already across the country, some teams or some leagues that are doing this back-to-back stuff, you kind of look at it already and say, 'How in the world did that happen?' " Stansbury said.
" ... So, does that have any effect on the outcome of those games? I think we could all look at that and say, 'Absolutely it did, some how, some way.' It is going to be different."
Stansbury isn't worried about the time between games for changes on the court, but is more concerned about the mental side of things.
"What we're doing between the lines out there, we can tell them and show them and do all that pretty easy," Stansbury said. "I think the unknown is just how people respond that second night.
" ... There's a mental edge. That's a fine line sometimes. Again, I think we're all just going to kind of learn about this fine line even going forward in a different way than we've ever had experience with it before. I've never experienced it, so we'll see."
WKU is scheduled to host Louisiana Tech the following week, before the series against Marshall and Middle Tennessee. WKU is scheduled to follow with games against Old Dominion (Jan. 29 and 30), at FAU (Feb. 5 and 6), against Rice (Feb. 12 and 13), at North Texas (Feb. 19 and 20) and against FIU (Feb. 26 and 27). The final week of the regular season may be utilized to reschedule any postponed games.
The Hilltoppers have used depth to their advantage in a 7-2 start, and will likely take advantage of that again with the new conference format. WKU also brought an experienced team back for 2020-21 – its roster currently features players that have seen 16,398 minutes and 622 games at the Division I level – and were picked by the league's coaches as the favorite to win the championship.
"I think that experience is very beneficial," Williams said. "We've got a lot of guys that have been through different types of adversity, have played several years of college basketball, just enough to keep level-headed and focused through the changing times we're in right now."
