The Western Kentucky men's basketball team announced the signing of two players to the Hilltoppers’ 2023 class on Wednesday.
The Hilltoppers signed in-state prospect Teagan Moore from Owen County and 6-foot-11 big man Riley Allenspach from Cornelius, N.C.
Considered one of the top prospects in the state of Kentucky in the class of 2023, the 6-foot-5 Moore led his Owen County High School team in scoring his junior year with 29 points per game – which ranked fifth overall in the state of Kentucky.
The Dry Ridge native pulled down nine rebounds per game while shooting 84% from the free-throw line. His free throw shooting clip was ranked 18th in the commonwealth.
To date, Moore has scored 2,325 career points in high school. He is on pace to break former Hilltopper Carson Williams’ Owen County High School scoring record.
As a junior, he was the 2022 8th Region Player of the Year and the Lexington Herald Leader named him a third team all-state selection. He is also a three-time All-8th Region selection. Moore was also a member of the Kentucky Junior All-Star team.
Moore is a six-time first team academic all-state member as he holds a 3.9 GPA.
“We’re excited to have Teagan join our basketball family,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said in a news release. “He brings a lot of different abilities and versatility with his game, and we believe he’s one of the best players in this state. I watched him all summer, and most every game he was always the toughest guy on the court. That’s one of the hardest abilities to find in young men today. He has a great knack to drive that ball through contact and finish it.
"Besides coming from a really good high school program, where he’s been coached by coach Devin Duvall, he comes from one of the top AAU programs in the state under coach Steve Quattrocchi, the same coach who coached Dayvion McKnight. Teagan also comes from a great family where both parents are educators and he’s a tremendous student himself.”
Allenspach will head to WKU from Cornelius, N.C., where he was named First Team All-NCISAA for the 2021-22 high school season. He was additionally named to the all-state and All-Charlotte Observer basketball teams for his junior season.
His father, Brian Allenspach, was a three-year player for the Hilltoppers between 1999-2002 and his mother, Reagan Allenspach, is a WKU alum as well.
Most recently, Allenspach was named to the Charlotte Observer Pre-Season All-County Team for his upcoming season at Providence Day High School.
In 2021, Allenspach led Team Curry to the U16 UAA Championship. He holds a GPA of 4.1 headed into his senior season.
“It’s great to be able to recruit a son of a former player,” Stansbury said in a news release. “We didn’t recruit Riley because his dad played here. We recruited him because we think he has a chance to be a tremendous player. At 6-11, he brings a high skill level, great ability to score the basketball inside and out. He was one of the best 3-point shooters in North Carolina last year. At the same time, he brings a high level of toughness. We like what he is; we love what he can become.
"He’s a versatile inside-outside guy. Riley played on one of the better AAU teams in the country with Team Curry and he comes from one of the best high school programs and schools in the state of North Carolina. His mother and father both went to school at WKU, so any time you can bring an alumni’s son back home that can play, that’s special for everybody. To top it all off, he’s a tremendous student.”