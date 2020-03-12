PLANO, Texas – If the ultimate goal of a college basketball player is to reach the NCAA Tournament, Rick Stansbury argues that opportunity shouldn’t be taken away.
In reaction to the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament, Western Kentucky’s men’s basketball coach wants all seniors to be granted a blanket eligibility waiver so they can have the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament next season.
The day college sports fans won’t soon forget was highlighted by the cancellations of conference tournaments and the announcement that the NCAA Tournament would be canceled to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Rather than coaching their teams in the Conference USA Tournaments on Thursday, Stansbury and women’s basketball coach Greg Collins spoke from the lobby of their team hotel about the sudden end to the college basketball season and a potential solution to allow current seniors another year of eligibility for 2020-21.
“Let them have a blanket waiver for next year,” Stansbury said. “Those seniors who want to come back, let them come back and set up that opportunity. If they want to leave and get a job, let them leave and get a job. If they want to leave and start playing professionally, let them do that. But don’t take an opportunity away from them that they could’ve had.”
Stansbury and Collins spoke on the matter just moments before the NCAA officially announced it would cancel its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Also mixed in that announcement from the NCAA is the cancellation of all spring championships.
Conference USA announced earlier in the day the suspension of all spring sports. Without using the specific language, the two entities have created a nuance meaning that softball, baseball, track and field and tennis seasons are officially canceled.
That inherently raises eligibility questions that support Stansbury’s argument to offer athletes a waiver who aren’t afforded the opportunity to play for an NCAA championship.
“And it costs nobody any extra money to do it,” Stansbury said. “Just give them an opportunity to come back as a senior and still have the right to participate in tournaments and the NCAA Tournament next year.”
WKU was the No. 2 seed in the C-USA Tournament and would’ve had to win three games in three days to earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, a place the Hilltoppers haven’t reached since 2013.
Stansbury’s squad features redshirt senior Jared Savage, graduate senior Camron Justice and senior Matt Horton. Evan Stack, a four-year manager who was a late roster addition, is also a senior.
According to the NCAA’s website, a Division-I Committee for Legislative Relief (CLR) was created in 1993 as a response to membership’s desire for more rules flexibility. These committees would review the applications of cases where circumstances are extenuating or extraordinary in nature.
The cancellation of NCAA championships due to a virus outbreak the World Health Organization labeled a global pandemic is sure to be the catalyst in that argument for waivers among college athletes.
“There’s a lot of things in life that aren’t fair,” Stansbury said. “Right or wrong, this is a situation and none of us like it. When you look at what’s happening across the world, we can’t understand it. The NCAA didn’t plan for this. … There’s nobody to blame. Unfortunately, there’s some players that don’t get that opportunity.”
When Collins learned the tournament had been canceled, his first thought was to try to get to his four seniors -- Dee Givens, Whitney Creech, Alexis Brewer and Sandra Skinner -- before they could learn about it themselves through social media.
The team was roughly three hours from tipping off against Charlotte in its first game of the tournament when C-USA announced the decision to cancel the remainder of the tournament. The Lady Toppers (22-7) were in "rest mode" in their hotel rooms preparing for the 2 p.m. quarterfinal matchup.
Givens was the longest tenured senior out of that group. She was named first team All-Conference USA the last two seasons and, on Saturday, the redshirt senior appeared in her 138th game to become the program's all-time leader in games played. She was four games shy of becoming the all-time leader between WKU's men's and women's basketball programs and could have tied Lynn Cole's record of 141 games played with the Hilltoppers between 1951-55 if the Lady Toppers advanced to the championship game and she had played in each game.
Creech contributed for four years and was a starter for the last three. Brewer played the last two years after transferring from West Virginia and Skinner was in her first season seeing action with the Lady Toppers after sitting out last year due to transfer rules.
"That's beyond my pay grade, but I can tell you one thing," Collins said of a waiver for seniors. "I think there's a lot of fans and I know one coach in particular that would love to have Whitney Creech, Dee Givens, Alexis Brewer and Sandra Skinner back for another year. If that happens, we'd be all for it."
While Collins was unable to reach all of his seniors before they learned of the tournament's cancellation, he did try to console them. The Lady Toppers went 8-3 in nonconference play and started C-USA play 2-3 before reeling off 10 straight wins. They were No. 3 seed in the conference tournament, had the 31st-best RPI in the nation and projected to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
"I told them, 'This moment stinks,' " Collins said. " 'This moment we're really sad, but we can't lose sight of the fact that six weeks from now or six months from now you're going to be really proud of what you accomplished and what you got done at this university. We're sad right now, but we can't be selfish about what we want in this moment if there's a bigger picture where we've got to be more concerned about everyone's health.' "
Savage was a two-year starter for the Hilltoppers who became the vocal centerpiece of the team. Justice was added to the roster as a graduate transfer to be a veteran presence and important 3-point shooter on a team picked to win C-USA in the preseason polls.
Presenting the opportunity for players like Savage and Justice to come back one more season and make a run for the tournament is a circumstance Stansbury hopes other coaches in college basketball can support.
If anything good comes from the dark times of recent events, he hopes it’s an extra opportunity for the NCAA to do the right thing.
“I think that’s the way you could find some silver lining in this dark day right now,” Stansbury said. “For these seniors especially. That would give them some hope and light – a little more understanding and compassion for what’s going on. That’s something I believe strongly in and something I’m going to voice and I think there will be a lot of coaches across the country that voice the same thing.
“Let those seniors have another opportunity again, those who choose to come back and play in the NCAA Tournaments.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.