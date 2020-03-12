Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL SIMPSON...ALLEN AND SOUTH CENTRAL WARREN COUNTIES... AT 817 PM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 10 MILES NORTHEAST OF PORTLAND, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND HALF INCH HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SCOTTSVILLE, HILLSDALE, FLEET, RODEMER, OAK FOREST, WEST FORK, MAYNARD, CLARE, MCELROY FORD AND PETROLEUM. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.