HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- Just a few weeks ago, Western Kentucky was in its worst losing streak under Rick Stansbury and near the bottom of the Conference USA East Division standings.
With some fans calling for Stansbury's job, director of athletics Todd Stewart came forward to express his confidence in the sixth-year WKU head coach and – barring any unforeseen circumstances – confirm he'd be back for the 2022-23 season.
That now feels like long ago.
The Hilltoppers beat Southern Miss 87-77 on Monday at Reed Green Coliseum for their fifth straight win to move back above .500 in league play. WKU has an opportunity to continue closing out the season strong and the possibility to move up in the standings remains, but Stansbury doesn't want his team to forget where it came from to get where it's at now.
"I don't pay any attention to (the standings) at all. Everybody knows where that's at. You pay attention to it when maybe we weren't very good," he said after Monday's win. "I want my guys to keep that same taste in their mouth and that same feel in their craw. That's what I want – the same taste that we had that one time when we didn't finish a few close games, I want it to stay in their gut. Don't forget that feeling. Just keep playing one at a time."
While it seemed unlikely at one point, WKU (15-11 overall, 7-6 C-USA) now has a shot at 20 wins – the Hilltoppers are one of 14 programs to have had 20-win seasons the last four years leading into this year – and the possibility of a first-round bye in the C-USA Tournament is still there, though it'll take a lot of help.
"(The confidence is) high right now," WKU guard Josh Anderson said after Saturday's win at UTSA. "We know what's at stake, as a team we know what we can do and right now we're just trying to go out and do it."
The Hilltoppers are third in the East Division after Monday's win, while Middle Tennessee is first at 8-3 and Florida Atlantic is second at 8-4. WKU is 7-6, while Charlotte and Old Dominion are close behind at 6-6 and 5-7 in league play, respectively.
WKU has five games left on its regular-season schedule, starting with games against Charlotte and Old Dominion at E.A. Diddle Arena on Thursday and Saturday – the Hilltoppers swept the two on the road to start their current winning streak – before a game at Middle Tennessee on Feb. 26 and games against Marshall on March 2 and 5.
The Blue Raiders knocked down 15-of-26 3-pointers in a 93-85 win over WKU earlier this season – the Hilltoppers' last loss – and Marshall sits at the bottom of the East Division with a 2-10 league record.
"I feel like it was just us locking in as a team," WKU sophomore point guard Dayvion McKnight said. "I feel like we were just being patient, letting everything roll into place and coming out how we want it."
The Blue Raiders and Owls currently hold the top two spots in the East and WKU only sees one again – it already split with FAU – so the Hilltoppers need some help to lock up one of the top two seeds and a first-round bye in the league tournament.
The good news for WKU? Both face somewhat challenging schedules ahead.
Middle Tennessee next plays at FIU on Thursday – the Panthers are 10-3 in home games at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center this season – before a showdown in Boca Raton, Fla., with the Owls on Saturday. The Blue Raiders also host UTEP and Marshall before the game against WKU, and close the regular season with a road swing to Charlotte and Old Dominion. Middle Tennessee beat both handily in its last two games, but Charlotte is 9-3 at home this season and, outside of a loss to WKU, Old Dominion is 4-1 in league home games, including an 81-72 victory over preseason C-USA favorite UAB on Sunday in its latest game.
FAU next plays North Texas on Thursday – the Mean Green have the best mark in C-USA – before a rematch with the Blue Raiders after Middle Tennessee won 70-57 in Murfreesboro, Tenn., earlier this season. FAU also has the road swing to Norfolk, Va., and Charlotte, N.C., before closing the regular season with games against FIU in Miami and Boca Raton.
WKU has put itself in this position after finding some road success. Four of its last five games have been away from Bowling Green, including the unusual swing from San Antonio, Texas, to Hattiesburg, Miss., its last two games because of a make-up match with the Golden Eagles.
"We always thought that we were going to be in a good situation," WKU forward Jairus Hamilton said Saturday. "Things didn't go our way early, but we knew we were going to be fighters and we knew we were going to be in this situation, even everything with looking past. We're just proud of what we're doing and we're just trusting what coach is telling us to do."
While it wasn't winning early in C-USA play, WKU showed it could hang with most teams.
Of its six losses in league play, two were to teams picked ahead of WKU in the preseason C-USA poll – Louisiana Tech and UAB – and those two games were won by the Bulldogs and Blazers in the closing seconds. WKU’s loss at FIU came when the Panthers hit a 3-pointer with 12.6 seconds left, and it also lost to league-leading and defending C-USA champion North Texas by five. The Hilltoppers’ six league losses are by an average 4.8 points.
"What's funny is I really don't think we changed anything. I think it was just the fact that we were in one of those places where guys were making plays down the stretch against us and that's just part of it sometimes," WKU guard Camron Justice said. "If you believe in what you said you were going to accomplish at the beginning of the year, then your mindset never changes."