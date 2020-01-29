When he was the coach at Mississippi State, Rick Stansbury took his teams to watch Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers when his Bulldogs teams played in the John Wooden Classic. MSU also practiced at the Lakers’ practice facility, but the current Western Kentucky coach never met Bryant himself.
Still, the news hit Stansbury hard Sunday when the world learned of Bryant’s sudden death in a helicopter crash in southern California.
It was much more than Bryant’s influence as a transcendent, global figure on basketball that sticks with the longtime basketball coach.
“The thing that took me to another level of respect for him was over the last four years after basketball, after retirement, and this is something I can relate to, every time I saw him he seemed to have his arms wrapped around his family and his little girls,” Stansbury said during news conference Tuesday. “Every game, wherever you saw him.”
Stansbury, a father of three boys, spoke for a few minutes Tuesday paying respects to Bryant, regarded as one of the greatest in the NBA and a five-time champion over his 20-year career with the Lakers. He was twice named the NBA Finals MVP, won two Olympic gold medals and played in 18 All-Star games. He had an 81-point game in 2006 and scored 60 in his final game heading into retirement at the conclusion of the 2016 season.
LeBron James passed Bryant for third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list Saturday night. Less than 24 hours later, Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.
“You see a person and player kind of become the best at it, you admire that and respect that,” Stansbury said. “… Just heart-wrenching. I don’t know when or where if there’s ever been a player that’s affected so many people in basketball in the United States, but around the world. The stage he was on, it was impactful. For those people on that (helicopter), his wife and other children, your heart just feels so much for them. It’s going to take some time for a lot of people to get over this.”
WKU sophomore Charles Bassey trained during the offseason at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy when he was testing the waters for the NBA draft. WKU’s Jared Savage and Carson Williams also spoke of Bryant’s impact beyond basketball.
“Just not for basketball players, but for sports period,” Savage said. “That’s a big figure in sports, the way he worked and the way he approached the game, he affected a lot of people involved in that. His family back home, I feel for them. It’s just a sad day for sports.”
Hilltoppers such as Taveion Hollingsworth, Josh Anderson, Jordan Rawls and Kenny Cooper took to Twitter on Sunday to express their emotions of Bryant’s death. The WKU Hilltopper Basketball Twitter account shared Sunday: “RIP to one of the greatest ever, Kobe Bryant, and the others lost today as well. Kobe – thank you for all you’ve done for our game and for inspiring so many, including an entire generation of Hilltoppers.”
“I was a fan of him growing up,” Williams said. “No specific memories, but I had the Kobe T-shirts and the Mamba T-shirts. You’ve got a legacy that will live on forever, whether it’s a kid shooting baskets in the driveway saying ‘Kobe’ or a seasoned veteran trying to master that Mamba mentality.”
