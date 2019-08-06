Malik Staples was a highly rated running back prospect coming out of high school who moved over to linebacker when he started at Louisville.
When Staples knew he’d transfer, running back is where he thought other schools would recruit him to play. But Western Kentucky had a linebacker need and Staples wanted to jump on any chance to see the field.
“It’s just a great opportunity and something you couldn’t pass up,” Staples told the Daily News recently. “You walk on the street and see $100 million sitting there, you had to go get it. It was an open opportunity and I decided I wanted to do it. I think it’s going to be good for me.”
Staples played sparingly in his two seasons at Louisville. He appeared in 20 games and registered nine total tackles between special teams and linebacker. He moved back to running back on the roster in 2018, but decided to redshirt that season and graduate early.
That gave the 6-foot-1, 225-pounder from Suwanee, Ga., an immediate chance wherever he transferred. The desperate need for depth at linebacker made WKU an intriguing destination. Although still in the same state, it put Staples a little over an hour closer to home.
Staples announced his transfer decision the same day as Georgia linebacker transfer Jaden Hunter in late May. The university announced their official addition to the roster a few weeks later.
“It’s just a home feeling with those guys,” Staples said. “It’s real genuine and different from the coaches I had at Louisville. They’re really straightforward and they cared about the players. I decided I wanted to do it and made my decision. Just another second chance really, so I had to make the best of it.”
Staples will have two years of eligibility in a linebacker group in need of experience after losing the top two tacklers in 2018 from that position. Masai Whyte graduated, and Ben Holt graduated but used his last season of eligibility to transfer and play at Purdue. The most experienced in that unit in spring practice was Eli Brown, but the Warren East alum injured his foot and isn’t expected to return anytime soon.
Kyle Bailey moved down to linebacker after playing safety for two seasons and Demetrius Cain will play more outside linebacker and split time at defensive end. That left FCS transfers Clay Davis and Damon Lowe as the only linebackers with previous college football experience.
Other linebackers in the room are Rex Henderson and redshirt freshmen Trey Urquhart, Bryson Washington and Mario Wright.
Hunter could be eligible, but the team is waiting to hear from the NCAA on an appeal to make the former Bulldog immediately available.
“We lost a lot, but we do have new guys,” Davis told the Daily News after fall practice last week. “That brings a new competitive aspect. We’ve got guys from Louisville and Georgia and it’s just a lot of people in the room now. If you don’t come with it, you’ll take a back seat. We like (Staples and Hunter) a lot. They both understand we’re here to play and it puts pressure on everybody to perform well.”
Staples played linebacker in a 4-2-5 defense when he prepped at Peachtree Ridge High School. His added versatility from playing running back made him an attractive find for defensive coordinator Clayton White’s unit.
“Malik is a quiet sleeper sometimes,” White said. “He’s a strong human being who can run and likes contact. I love the mentality of the guy. He’ll bring some playmaking ability and can cover.”
Staples thought he might return to running back once his name hit the transfer portal. He was rated a three-star prospect by most recruiting services. Scout rated him the No. 77 running back in the nation and the seventh best running back out of Georgia. He held offers from Louisville, Oregon State and Colorado State and elected to join the Cardinals as a freshman in 2016.
Staples said after he decided to transfer, he had conversations with Georgia Tech and other schools who recruited him at running back when he was in high school. He said the linebacker opportunity at WKU was the best fit in the end.
“Just thinking about it long term and for longevity, we decided to stay the defensive route,” Staples said. “It’s a big thing for me. My mom is really happy and it was a decision we both made, it just wasn’t on my part. She got to talk to the coaches a bit and understood to do what’s best for you, give it a few years and see what happens from there.”{&end}
