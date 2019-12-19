WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Before Wednesday, the Western Kentucky and Purdue women's basketball teams hadn't faced off since 1977, when the Lady Toppers claimed a 67-47 win in Bowling Green to move to 2-0 all time against the Boilermakers.
Despite the long-awaited return of the series, Wednesday's 67-50 Purdue victory wasn't the first time two of the opponents were on the court together.
For WKU's Fatou Pouye and Purdue's Fatou Diagne, this week was a reunion of sorts. It offered a chance to reconnect, and compete against, a friend from a time when they were on the same side in Senegal.
Starting at SEED
Pouye is from Kaolack, Senegal, a city, she says, roughly three hours from Thies, Senegal, where Diagne is from. Thies is also the home of SEED (Sports for Education and Economic Development) Academy – the first basketball student-athlete academy in Africa, according to the organization's website.
SEED launched in 2002 and served only boys until 2012. That's when Diagne, who was going to be starting her senior year, and a group of friends went to the organization's president.
"It was tough at the beginning because some of my friends and I went to see the president to show the grades and told him, 'If the men can do it, why can't the women do it? We're better academically and we play more disciplined games than them,' " Diagne said.
It worked.
Diagne was among the first group of girls in the SEED Girls Academy. Pouye, who played on the Senegal under-16 national team, was given a chance to try out and was later invited to join the school. At 16, she made the move from Kaolack to Thies.
"It was hard in the beginning, just coming from a different city and all of that and you have to be with some people that you don't know. It's hard at the beginning, but they make it easy on us," Pouye said. "All the girls – we knew each other. We were a part of the national team, so we kind of knew each other a little bit, but after that, SEED made it so easy on us and we became a family."
Diagne recalls Pouye's short hair at the time, and how the two started talking and became friends during the selection for the spots in the program.
"It was funny because she had the character like she didn't talk to nobody. She came and took her shots and I was like, 'You run too fast. Slow it down. We ain't doing that,' " Diagne said. "That's how we started talking. When I got to know her, she's an open girl. Kind of always annoying, but I love her."
Diagne, who says the girls call her the older sister, was with the program for two years and Pouye was part of it for four, but both share the experience of trying to prove the girls belonged during that inaugural year.
"They didn't have that many (girls), but the girls showed them that we can do it. We were strong, we were doing good at school, so we can bring our grades and tell them why they should support us," Pouye said. "We do better than the boys, so why not? We did better on the court and at school, but it wasn't easy the first year."
Separate paths
Both moved on from SEED Academy to basketball in the U.S.
After Diagne's two years, she played junior college basketball at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Fla., but was slowed by injuries. She appeared in 18 games in the 2016-17 season, averaging 3.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 10.6 minutes. When her time was up there, she had to decide on her next move. Her dream school had been Tennessee, since she had visited years before, but her feelings changed later in life. She had to find something different, and said she picked between visiting Oklahoma or Purdue.
" ... I had to just pick one of them to go visit and I chose to go visit Purdue for a day and I fell in love. It was family," Diagne said. "They really open up and if you see something, it's real. That's what you're going to get when you get here."
Diagne missed the entire 2017-18 season with a foot injury that required surgery. She played in 31 games the next year and averaged 1.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game. She was later named to Senegal's national team for 2019 FIBA Women's AfroBasket, where she averaged six points and 7.4 rebounds in five games and helped her country to the championship game against Nigeria.
The 6-foot-4 redshirt-junior center has played all 11 games – with two starts – for the 8-3 Boilermakers this season. Diagne is averaging 2.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 9.1 minutes.
After Pouye's four years, she moved on to Glasgow Christian Academy, and later, South Georgia Technical College, where she played junior college basketball. She appeared in 32 games last season for the Lady Jets, including 31 starts, and averaged 10 points and 8.7 rebounds. Pouye received Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association Player of the Week honors multiple times and was a Second Team All-Region selection following her sophomore season.
"I'm strong now because, coming to a different country I didn't know anybody, and you have to just adjust and I think I did that very well," Pouye said. "The people that I was with, they really helped me a lot."
Pouye, a 6-foot junior forward, has played in all 11 games since joining the Lady Toppers this season and has the most total minutes of those not in the regular starting five. She's averaging 3.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game.
Meeting up at Mackey
Pouye says Diagne is like family and recalls the nights spent at her home in Thies. After going different directions to further their own educations and basketball careers, the two have stayed in touch and talk on the phone every week, Diagne says.
There was excitement when they found out their two teams were matched up on the schedule for the mid-December game.
"It was great when I knew," Diagne said. "It was like, 'Oh I'm going to see that girl!' "
The two were able to visit with one another Tuesday before the game and, with 26 seconds left in the first quarter and Pouye already on the court, Diagne checked in before a free throw from WKU's Dee Givens. The two lined up side-by-side.
"It's the game, so we really couldn't talk, but I was looking at her, trying to make fun of her and stuff like that because it just reminded me of all the times we used to play together," Pouye said. "It felt great having her on the court together."
The two didn't end up having to battle for a rebound then – Givens made both free throws – but the two did end up back on the court together for the final 1:44, with Purdue's lead at 16. Pouye finished the game with four points and four rebounds for the Lady Toppers and Diagne had two rebounds for the victorious Boilermakers.
"It was cool," Diagne said. "It was cool to see her play because she really grew up. Like really, and I really like to see her dominate."
Pouye and Diagne had a combined 21 minutes of game time on Wednesday in West Lafayette. While both are wearing NCAA Division I uniforms – although with differing names across the front – now, they're still trying to show what they did when they were given the chance to wear the same jersey in Senegal.
"We're just showing every day – it's what we used to do since we had been in that program – and that's that girls can play ball and at the same time have a high education," Diagne said. "Everybody, it doesn't matter who you are, you can do it. Don't let anybody stop you. You have to just believe in yourself and have confidence, which is hard, but you have to work hard to get through it."
