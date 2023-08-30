Markese Stepp stands out in Western Kentucky's running backs room, there's no denying that.
In a group loaded with shifty, elusive and compact body types, Stepp is practically statuesque in comparison – the 6-foot-1, 225-pound redshirt senior has at least two inches and 30 pounds on any of his Hilltopper compatriots.
The Tops might be loaded with lightning, but Stepp is fully capable of bringing that thunder out of the backfield.
“The other guys in the room are great backs,” Stepp said. “They all do things very well. But we’re all good in our own different way. For me, I feel like I can get downhill and I have the speed to outrun people. So it’s just a real hard matchup because I feel like I can do everything. But also I feel like the same about the guys in the room. We all do things very well and it’s an exciting competition.”
Stepp is back as WKU's fourth-leading rusher from last season after playing in only four games. Injuries slowed the Indianapolis native last season, but when he was on the field he proved more than capable of making plays. In the Tops' 44-23 win against South Alabama in the New Orleans Bowl, he tallied a game-high 63 rushing yards on only seven attempts.
Stepp led the Tops in rushing in three of the four games he played in last year, including a season-high 64-yard effort on eight carries in a win against Rice.
That late surge was encouraging for both Stepp and the Tops, who open the 2023 season at home Saturday against South Florida. Game time is 2:30 p.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“I feel like there’s honestly room to improve, but every day I’ve been getting better and better,” Stepp said. “Just trying to focus on the details, focus on the right holes to hit, being slow to it and fast through it. Usually I play real fast, so sometimes I get a habit of bouncing out, but I’ve just been trying to focus on the little details and it’s been helping me more and more each day.”
Staying healthy has been the biggest impediment in Stepp's college career, which includes earlier stops at Southern Cal and Nebraska before he found a niche with the Tops.
After earning PrepStar All-America honors as a senior at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, Stepp headed west to play for the Trojans. He saw the field right away, getting into four games as a freshman but stopping there to retain his redshirt year. He played in seven games the next season, then saw action in five of USC's six games in the COVID-19 season of 2020, tallying 165 rushing yards and three TDs off 45 carries.
Stepp went to Nebraska next, but the injury bug followed him to Lincoln. He played in seven games – two starts – and gained 177 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, again with 45 carries.
He arrived at WKU ready to learn his third offense in as many years in 2022 – no big deal – and has been working in fall camp on at least a slightly new scheme under first-year offensive coordinator Drew Hollingshead.
“This offense isn’t any different from things I’ve seen,” Stepp said. “When you’re in college for six years, you kind of see everything, to be completely real. So there’s nothing new to me."
Stepp will have to earn his carries, and there's plenty of competition in that running backs room. Leading rusher Davion Ervin-Poindexter (525 yards, 3 TDs last year) and second-leading rusher L.T. Sanders (496 rushing yards, 3 TDs) are back, along with Missouri transfer Elijah Young and freshman Corey Landers. Only Landers wasn't listed on WKU's initial depth chart for the opener.
Stepp is more than willing to run for that tough yardage between the tackles, but cautions that his game is about more than power.
“I can also take it to the crib, honestly,” Stepp said. “Just because of my size, a lot of people always think power back. But I can catch the ball, I can run by you, I can make cuts and all that. I feel like I have a unique skill-set and I can’t wait to show it. It’s been awhile. Had an injury last year, then the year before that when I was at Nebraska I had an injury as well. So I’m finally healthy. This is probably the best shape I’ve been in since I’ve been in college, honestly, and this is the best I’ve been since I’ve been in college. So I’m just ready to put my best foot forward.
“... I’m even better than I was at SC, even though I was playing as a young guy there. I was like 235, so the speed I kind of lost from when I was in high school. But now I’m sitting at like anywhere from 215 to 218, so that has came back. I just feel overall better.”