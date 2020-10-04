Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton and offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis were optimistic about the team's depth at receiver as it made its way through fall camp.
But after back-to-back losses to start the season, the Hilltoppers entered their Conference USA opener at Middle Tennessee down three of their top targets from when the team opened camp Aug. 17.
The depth was on full display Saturday in Murfreesboro, Tenn., however.
Getting their first significant action as key members of the offense, receivers Xavier Lane and Dayton Wade stepped up at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium to help the Hilltoppers come away with a 20-17 victory over the Blue Raiders.
"God works in mysterious ways, and it was just another opportunity for me and I feel like I had to seize the moment," Lane said after the game. "That's what I came to do."
Lane, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound redshirt senior, appeared in nine games last year for the 9-4 Hilltoppers, making his mark on special teams and recording just one catch for 12 yards. He had seven catches for 55 yards the season before and 27 for 336 yards in 2017, after redshirting his first season out of Carver High School in Montgomery, Ala.
He caught his first pass of the 2020 season midway through the third quarter of the second game – a 30-24 loss to Liberty at Houchens-Smith Stadium. His 1-yard reception was followed two plays later with a 4-yard catch.
With 6-foot-4 receiver Craig Burt Jr. battling injury, Lane provided another big body that needed to step up. He got the nod on the Hilltoppers' first play, and was flagged for pass interference as part of a slow offensive start.
"When the game first started off, everybody was just so hyped up. We just had to calm down and get a good drive going," Lane said. "Coach said we're going to drop some balls, but we're going to keep coming back to you, so I thank him for that. We just have to believe and that's all."
Lane finished with a team-high 73 yards on seven receptions, including a 9-yard fourth-down catch in the first quarter to extend a drive that ended with a 47-yard field goal from Brayden Narveson and gave WKU the lead. It also included a 6-yard touchdown reception – the first of his career – from Tyrrell Pigrome that tied that game 10-all with 21 seconds left in the first half.
"Just focusing and having fun was really my main thing, and just making plays when my number's called," Lane said. "Even though I left some balls out there on the field, Coach Helton, all he wants is just to win, so that's what it's all about and that's what we did."
WKU was also playing its first game without Jahcour Pearson, the leading returning receiver from 2019 who entered the transfer portal after the loss to Liberty. Jacquez Sloan, who had 297 yards and a touchdown on 34 receptions last season, entered the transfer portal Sept. 8.
Wade, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound sophomore, filled the spot nicely in Saturday's win. He played primarily on special teams for the Hilltoppers before, and had just one reception for 10 yards in his career.
Against Middle Tennessee, he caught seven passes for 66 yards, including a 12-yard reception to set up Narveson's 47-yard kick and a 9-yard reception on third down to extend a drive that ended with a 53-yard field goal from Narveson and a 13-10 lead in the third quarter.
"Amazing, amazing," Lane said of his fellow receiver. "That kid's got a lot of heart. He deserves to be out there playing, and I felt like he was focused. First time being out there on the offense, I feel like he did great, did what he had to do to get the win. That's all that mattered."
It came as no surprise to the coaching staff, however. Helton had talked about Wade as a player to watch since the first day of fall camp, and had adamantly expressed his faith in Lane earlier in the week when he said he "would seriously doubt" if Burt played against the Blue Raiders.
"You never know what's going to happen, but all you can do is make an evaluation off of what you see in practice, and that's how they've been in practice," Helton said after the game. "It's very competitive out there in the receiver position, and guys out there like Xavier and Dayton Wade, they've had to kind of wait and be patient.
"I'm proud to see that they made the most of their opportunity and hopefully they can continue to just keep on making those plays and getting better and better."
It wasn't just different faces stepping up at the receiver position, either.
In a running back room with added depth, CJ Jones and Jakairi Moses played a key part in Saturday's win. Jones, a redshirt junior who made his way from Blinn Community College after redshirting at Texas A&M, didn't have a rushing attempt in the first two games, but carried the ball nine times for 40 yards Saturday – the most on the team among running backs.
Moses, a redshirt junior who had one carry for 8 yards in the season-opening loss at Louisville after missing all but the first game last year due to injury, added 36 yards on five carries. All of that came in a fourth-quarter scoring drive that started with back-to-back 7-yard runs and ended with a WKU touchdown. Gaej Walker had 15 yards on five carries, all of which came in the first half.
"I just felt like we needed a little bit of a spark, we needed something in the run game and Jakairi has always kind of been that guy where you can plug him in and he gives you that spark," Helton said. "He went out there and did that tonight and he's the one that really got the drive started for us, kept the drive alive and that was awesome to see.
"When he got his opportunity, he made the most of it. Same thing with Xavier Lane tonight, same thing with Dayton Wade tonight. It was great to see all those guys step up."
