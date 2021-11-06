Jerreth Sterns now has more catches in a single season than anybody in Western Kentucky program history -- and the Hilltoppers still have three games left in the regular season.
The 5-foot-9, 195-pound transfer from Houston Baptist passed Taywan Taylor's 2016 single-season mark of 98 receptions in a season in WKU's 48-21 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium and became the first player in program history to hit 100 receptions in a single season.
"It means a lot, but I can't do it without Bailey (Zappe) over here. I can't do it without Bailey. The other receivers we have, they're just phenomenal playmakers. It just makes it easier on me, and then obviously the O-line giving Bailey time to do what he does," Sterns said. "It's just a tribute to everyone else around me, so it's a blessing."
Sterns entered the game with 93 receptions for 1,166 yards and 11 touchdowns, and his 11 receptions for 110 yards Saturday pushed him past Taylor's record set in the 2016 season. Taylor finished that season with 1,730 yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 games. Lucky Jackson is the only other player in program history with over 90 receptions in a season -- Jackson had 94 in 2019.
"His work ethic -- he works his tail off," Zappe, WKU's quarterback, said. "He's in here all day every day getting better, perfecting his craft. He has that mindset of nobody in the country can stop him, and that's the mindset you've got to have to be the best like he is. He's been able to show that all nine games. He's been able to show why he's the best in the nation."
Sterns entered the game with 313 receptions for 3,137 yards and 29 touchdowns in 34 games between Houston Baptist and WKU, and had been working his way to the record throughout the season.
He entered the week's games leading the nation in receiving touchdowns (11), receiving yards (1,156), receiving yards per game (144.5) and receptions per game (11.6) and had already tied the single-game receptions record at WKU with his 17 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown at Michigan State. Jackson also had 17 receptions in the 2019 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl victory over Western Michigan. Sterns is only the second player in program history with over 200 yards receiving in a game, doing so when he accumulated 221 yards and a score on 13 receptions at Old Dominion. Joey Stockton had 276 yards on seven receptions in 1995 against Austin Peay.
"Players make plays, and some guys have an it factor," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "It's not about being the biggest guy, it's about being a playmaker and when the lights turn on, he shows up and he balls out and that's what you're supposed to do.
"I think he has a passion for the game -- he's the hardest working guy out there. There's guys who work just as hard, but he really hones his craft and all the little details -- he focuses on those things. He elevates the players around him. Our other receivers play extremely well because he elevates their play as well. It's just good to see him week in and week out."
Sterns caught three passes in the first quarter and tied the single-season receptions record with a 5-yard completion early in the second. He set the new program mark a few minutes later, and will be building on it for the rest of the season.
"I didn't really know," Sterns said. "(Co-offensive coordinator/inside receivers coach Bryan) Ellis had told us multiple times that Taywan caught 98 balls in a year, but I wasn't really thinking about it at that point in the game. Going into the game, I knew I was close, but at that point I wasn't really thinking about it."
East Carolina's Zay Jones has the most receptions in a single season in FBS history with 158 in 12 games in 2016. Sterns is now averaging 11.6 receptions per game, and if he keeps up that pace would have 138 by the end of the regular season -- WKU closes with games at Rice, against FAU and at Marshall. The Hilltoppers also face the possibility of playing in C-USA's championship game, and are one win from being bowl eligible.
But getting to the championship game -- and winning -- is what Sterns is focused on right now.
"Right now I'm just worried about winning Conference USA, honestly," he said.