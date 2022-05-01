Western Kentucky wide receiver Jerreth Sterns (back) is unable to catch a pass against Appalachian State defensive back Madison Cone during WKU’s 59-38 win in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday in Boca Raton, Fla.
Western Kentucky wide receiver Jerreth Sterns (8) runs for yardage against Appalachian State defensive back Steven Jones Jr. (6) during the second half of the Boca Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Western Kentucky receiver Jerreth Sterns makes a diving catch Nov. 13 during the Tops’ 42-21 win against Rice at Rice Stadium in Houston.
Western Kentucky's Jerreth Sterns performs drills for scouts in hopes for a job with an NFL team on WKU Pro Day at Houchens Stadium Thursday March 31 in Bowling Green.
Joseph Barkoff for Bowling Green Daily News
Western Kentucky receiver Jerreth Sterns didn't hear his name called during the NFL Draft, but it didn't take long for him to be picked up by a team.
Sterns signed as an undrafted free agent Saturday evening with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"God is great. I love who I am and who is for me," Sterns wrote Saturday on Twitter while sharing a highlight video posted by WKU Football.
The 5-foot-9, 195-pound receiver was named C-USA’s Newcomer of the Year and was a C-USA First Team selection after leading the nation in receptions with 150, in receiving yards with 1,902 and tying for the lead with 17 touchdowns. Sterns’ 150 receptions were third-most in FBS history – the record is 158 by East Carolina’s Zay Jones in 2016 – and his receiving yards were fifth-most in FBS history.
Despite his accomplishments, Sterns didn't receive an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine, but he did play in the East-West Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where he caught three passes for 30 yards.
The 2021 season was Sterns' only one at WKU, after transferring from Houston Baptist, where he had 220 receptions for 1,971 yards and 18 touchdowns in 27 games over three seasons.
"This dude is a steal!!!! Can't wait to watch him on Sundays!" Zach Kittley, Sterns' offensive coordinator at HBU and WKU wrote on Twitter.
The Hilltoppers had two players selected in this year's NFL Draft, after going without a selection since Mike White and Joel Iyiegbuniwe were taken in 2018. DeAngelo Malone was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round Friday, while Bailey Zappe was taken by the New England Patriots in the fourth round Saturday.
