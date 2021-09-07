Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe and wide receiver Jerreth Sterns were named honorable mentions for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award after their performances against UT Martin, the organization announced Tuesday.
SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai was Player of the Week, while the Hilltoppers were two of 14 listed as honorable mentions.
In WKU’s season-opening win, Zappe had seven passing touchdowns, the most ever by a WKU quarterback in a home game and second-most in any game, behind eight passing touchdowns thrown by Brandon Doughty in 2014.
Zappe completed 28-of-35 passing attempts for an 80% completion rate.
The Victoria, Texas, native had 12 consecutive completions, tying the second-best run by a WKU quarterback. Zappe had 424 passing yards.
WKU had 587 total yards of offense, the Hilltoppers’ most since 2017.
Sterns had seven receptions and 107 yards with two touchdowns. This was Sterns' ninth 100-yard game and fourth multi-touchdown game of his collegiate career. The Waxahachie, Texas, native also recorded a 24-yard punt return in the third quarter.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division 1 who also exhibits strong characteristics that define Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity. In addition, players must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas high school and/or played at a Texas based junior college or four-year college.