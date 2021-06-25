Western Kentucky director of athletics Todd Stewart announced Friday a restructuring of his senior staff leadership team following the recent departures of two senior-level administrators.
WKU's leadership team under Stewart will be comprised of the following individuals:
- Jim Clark – Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director, External Relations/Hilltopper Athletic Foundation and Football
- Gina Stoll – Senior Associate Athletic Director, SWA and Student-Athlete Development
- Zach Greenwell – Senior Associate Athletic Director, Communications, Brand Strategy and Men's Basketball
- John McCammon – Senior Associate Athletic Director, Compliance and Student Affairs
- Les Forsythe – Senior Associate Athletic Director, Facilities and Event Management
- Mike Gaddie – Senior Executive Director, Sports Medicine and Student-Athlete Welfare
- Olivia Higgins – Associate Athletic Director, Marketing, Promotions and Ticket Office
- Chris Lynn – Associate Athletic Director, Director of HAF
- Randy Magill – Associate Athletic Director, Chief Financial Officer
The restructuring comes after the recent departures of associate athletic directors Craig Biggs and Matt Morrison. Biggs is retiring this summer after 28 years at WKU, while Morrison has moved into the private sector in the Bowling Green community after 15 years at WKU.
In the new structure, Clark will be responsible for overseeing the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation, the department's donor relations and the WKU ticket office, while also working directly with the school's Learfield IMG College and Nike contracts. He will also serve as the sport administrator for the WKU football program among other duties. Clark joined the WKU athletic department in 2000.
Stoll will continue to serve as WKU's Senior Woman Administrator, while also adding oversight duties of the Student-Athlete Development and Athletic Facilities and Event Management departments. She will also continue to serve as the Title IX deputy, HR liaison and life skills coordinator for the department, co-chair the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and work as sport administrator for the women's basketball and softball programs. Stoll joined the WKU athletic department in 2016.
Greenwell will continue to head WKU's communications/media relations department, serve as the department spokesman and lead the department's strategic branding, and act as the sport administrator and media contact for the men's basketball program. He will also add sport administration duties for men's and women's golf, in addition to assisting with the execution of external contracts signed by Learfield IMG College. Greenwell joined the athletic department in 2016.
McCammon will continue to head WKU's compliance office – including overseeing player eligibility and compliance with NCAA and conference rules and regulations – as well as coordinating programs' needs to the Student Athlete Success Center, oversight of Olympic sports budgets and coordinating the implementation of the athletics strategic plan. In addition to serving as sport administrator for volleyball, he will become sport administrator of the baseball and men's and women's track and field and cross country programs. McCammon joined the WKU athletic department in 2014.
Forsythe will oversee all athletic facilities, capital construction projects, game/event management for football, the strength and conditioning and equipment departments, and the execution of external contracts including Coke, Aramark and Nike. He will also assist with university licensing and serve as the sport administrator for women's soccer. Forsythe joined the WKU athletic department in 2005.
Gaddie will continue to oversee all aspects of WKU athletic training, sports medicine and student-athlete welfare. This includes acting as primary liaison to all team physicians, medical providers and hospitals, and helping coordinate and oversee WKU's TOPCARE program that focuses on student-athletes' overall well-being. Gaddie will also oversee postseason championship coordination, including bowl game management. Gaddie joined the WKU athletic department in 2000.
Higgins will continue to manage the daily operations of the marketing office, including promotions and fan experience, while also now overseeing the ticket office staff and revenue generation. She will oversee the execution of external contracts signed by Learfield IMG College, manage the partnership with Learfield IMG Ticket Solutions and assist with university licensing efforts. She will also manage the execution of the video boards at Houchens-Smith Stadium and Diddle Arena and have sport supervision of the co-ed cheer, all-girl cheer and Topperettes Dance programs. Higgins joined the WKU athletic department in 2016.
Lynn will oversee all fundraising efforts for the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation, coordinate and manage the WKU Athletics Major Gift Program, develop and execute an annual fundraising plan for Athletics, and coordinate with the Philanthropy and Alumni Engagement arms of the university. Lynn joined the WKU athletic department in 2020.
Magill will continue to serve as WKU's Chief Financial Officer, which includes overseeing all of the department's business transactions, preparing and reviewing the annual budget for all WKU sport programs and support departments, communicating with university administration on budget issues, monitoring athletic scholarships and preparing the school's annual NCAA audit. He will also serve as sport administrator of the women's tennis program. Magill joined the WKU athletic department in 2016.