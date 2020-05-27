Considering the results Western Kentucky athletics has produced with a strenuous budget, the university’s athletic director is growing tired of the narrative that sports are the priority over academics in a world of continual cost cutting.
Todd Stewart spoke recently with the Daily News about the athletic department’s ongoing success in Conference USA despite having one of the lowest budgets in the league. And yet, what WKU does with its athletics budget often gets more attention than anything else at the university.
“There’s just some people on this campus that are obsessed with athletic spending,” Stewart said. “It seems to come up in a disproportionate amount. I say that with a standpoint of we’re only four percent of this university's budget.”
Stewart’s frustration stems from comments made during the quarterly Board of Regents meeting on May 15 when faculty regent Claus Ernst pointed out raises for assistant football coaches.
Six assistant coaches were listed among the 17 WKU employees to receive salary raises in the latest budget proposal, but the money used to provide that increase was just a re-allocation of funds already in the salary pool for assistant coaches.
The proposal listed an explanation for those receiving salary increases greater than $5,000. Regarding the assistant coaches, the explanation reads, “these increases in pay are the result of a re-structuring of responsibilities and are funded by a re-allocation of funds due to some staff departures. No new funds from the state budget were used for these increases.”
Head coach Tyson Helton retained all but two of his assistant coaches from last year’s team that helped turn the program from 3-9 in 2018 to a 9-4 record last fall.
Clayton White was retained as the defensive coordinator and received a salary increase from $250,008 to $295,008 annually. Offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis received a bump from $225,000 to $250,008 in salary. Special teams coordinator and safeties coach Andy LaRussa received a raise from $90,000 to $100,008. Receivers coach Chris Chestnut and tight ends coach Zach Lankford each went from $60,000 to a $70,000 salary and defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin had a salary increase from $55,008 to $70,008.
The explanation is the coaches who filled positions left by assistants Garrett Chachere and Jimmy Lindsey did not receive their same salary, which left room for Helton to adjust his assistant coach salary pool. Newly hired running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator Ryan Aplin has a proposed salary of $80,004 and new defensive ends coach Kenny Baker has a proposed salary of $70,008.
Regent Ernst based his concern off the “wrong signal” that salary increase sends to faculty members who will likely never see a raise of that percentage in their career.
Regent Greg Nichols pointed out coaches can’t get tenure like faculty members, and their retention is based on year-to-year performance.
Stewart was temporarily away from the Zoom meeting when the dialogue between Ernst and Nichols was exchanged.
“What we did with the football salaries was extremely routine and that Board of Regents meeting, there was over 10 pages of personnel actions from stipends to bonuses and everything else,” Stewart said. “Yet the only specific things that were talked about were a handful of football coaches. There was a lot that was ignored. Two coaches left and rather than hire their replacements at the exact same salary that those two were at, Tyson reconfigured some of the money. He gave some people what they were making, but the total spending of those coaches remained exactly the same.”
WKU’s athletic department budget of $22.8 million last season made up only a small percentage of the university’s budget of $387 million. That $22.8 million was settled after the department cut $365,915 in spending for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Since Stewart took over as athletic director in 2012, athletics has cut through $6 million in total reductions, including a $1.1 million slash in 2018. The university has also cut four sport programs since that time and now has the minimum 16 programs to maintain NCAA Division-I status. (A waiver proposal among Group of Five commissioners sent to the NCAA asking for a relief in that 16-program minimum was recently denied).
More cuts are on the way when the university releases another round of reductions across the board in the face of COVID-19 financial challenges. WKU announced in April that Stewart, Helton and men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury each will voluntarily take a 10 percent salary cut totaling $172,000 to help aid the athletics department.
Details on the next wave of reductions are not finalized, but financial reductions across all athletic departments is expected.
Despite the setbacks, the Hilltoppers keep winning as the only school in the country to lead its league in championships while ranking in the bottom 25 percent of its league in budget.
Since joining C-USA in 2014, WKU leads with 27 conference championships, yet has the 12th lowest budget out of the 14-member institutions and ranks 11th out of the 12 schools in student fees. That student fee revenue has actually been reduced from the $4.5 million in 2011-12 to $3.6 million in 2018-19, a 20 percent cutback.
By comparison, the University of North Texas has the highest budget of $37.1 million.
WKU also has just 89 full-time employees in athletics with 58 percent working on salaries less than $50,000.
And regarding student-athletes, the department’s cumulative grade point average of 3.14 among more than 300-plus students was a program-high.
“There’s a false narrative among some that athletics is prioritized over academics,” Stewart said. “I think anybody that says that is totally ignoring the facts. That is incredibly lean for athletics staffs across the country and if all that is prioritizing athletics over academics, then I would hate to see what athletics would look like if it is prioritized. It’s just a fallacy to spread some of these false narratives.”
Stewart doesn’t want to have to defend the money spent on a major element of WKU’s platform. Between football and men’s basketball, WKU has appeared on more than 50 national television broadcasts in the last three seasons.
From 2014-16, the football team won three straight bowl games and finished the 2015 season ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.
When the men’s basketball team made a semifinal run in the National Invitation Tournament in 2017, WKU’s main website (wku.edu) had close to 10,000 page views over a three-day stretch.
Stewart understands an academics-first approach to handling the university’s mission, but he wants it clear that athletics is doing its part as a small portion of the university's larger picture.
“That’s money invested well and that doesn’t even get into the tremendous value of the exposure that athletics brings the university in ways nothing else on this campus can do,” Stewart said. “You look at those who come to our campus who wouldn’t otherwise come to our campus if it weren’t for athletics. That helps with enrollment and the events on campus help with the student experience. What would the marching band be without athletics? There probably wouldn’t be one. The money we’re given is utilized very efficiently and produces great results.”
