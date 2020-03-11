FRISCO, Texas – In response to Conference USA implementing a strict attendance procedure in the wake a global pandemic of COVID-19 disease, Western Kentucky athletics director Todd Stewart wants the health of players, staff and fans to be at the forefront of every decision.
He also assured athletic events on WKU’s campus will go on as scheduled.
Stewart told the Daily News at the C-USA Tournament on Wednesday the decisions to close off tournaments from the general public by the NCAA and other conferences is a “really frustrating and disappointing time for everyone involved,” but notes something bigger is at stake on a global scale.
“We have to be smart about that and at Western Kentucky, the health and safety of players, staff and fans always has to be our top priority,” Stewart said. “If you’re planning on coming down or you’re en route and don’t have a ticket, you should turn around and go back home. There won’t be any way to get you in the game.”
C-USA is restricting attendance to team staff, student-athlete family members, credentialed media, television and radio crews and essential personnel. The announcement comes in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Each team will have 125 tickets to distribute between players, coaches and staff personnel. A source told the Daily News that new tickets will be issued to teams and current tickets will not be admitted within those guidelines.
Fans who purchased tickets to the tournament will be refunded.
“It will be, for the most part, families of staff and players that are able to get in,” Stewart said. “What I would say, and I truly hate it, is there are going to be some who planned a vacation around this and paid good money to come down here and they’re our die-hard fans. It probably doesn’t help right now, but what I would definitely say is anybody who paid money for a ticket and is not able to see us play, I’ve talked to Rick Stansbury and Greg Collins, and at the appropriate time back in Bowling Green we will do them right.
“We will do something really nice for them involving our team. Hopefully it will somewhat make up for this because I hate the fact that people planned their vacations around this and some won’t get in.”
Stewart said on-campus athletic events will go on as scheduled. Those primarily consist of the softball and baseball schedules, but also includes the start of spring football practice on Tuesday. A number of programs including Baylor, Virginia and Kent State have suspended their spring practice, spring game and restricted coaches' recruiting due to the coronavirus.
WKU baseball will start a three-game series against Louisiana Tech on March 20 and softball will start a nine-game homestand on March 18.
“We plan on playing all events that are currently scheduled,” Stewart said. “We’re scheduled to host the Conference USA softball tournament, we still plan on hosting that.
“What I don’t really know right now is in terms of who will be able to attend those. It may very well end up being similar to this. It may be immediate family of players and coaches and media will be able to cover the games, but it will be limited and probably not like it normally is.”
