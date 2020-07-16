While football schedules at all levels around the country are being changed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Western Kentucky athletic director Todd Stewart remains hopeful the Hilltoppers will be playing football this fall.
Stewart addressed concerns over the season, including changes to the schedule, financial impacts and fans in the stands, in a Zoom conference with reporters Thursday.
"I'm going to be optimistic until I can't be," Stewart said. "I'm just looking at the facts. This is very serious, but we know the most vulnerable and who is the least vulnerable. I feel like everything that our country has done in its history, way beyond athletics, we've been able to manage through challenges. I'm just confident that – way beyond Western Kentucky – that our nation can manage through this."
Stewart cited several reasons for his consistent optimism, including WKU's athletes' desire to be on campus for workouts, the return of pro sports and increased data available on COVID-19, compared to what was available when the university's basketball teams were told March 12 the Conference USA basketball tournaments would be canceled just hours before their opening games.
The data Stewart referenced included the number of deaths among certain age groups in Kentucky. As of Thursday, only one person in the state under the age of 30 was included in the state's count of coronavirus-related deaths – a nine-month-old from Hopkins County. Public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said at the time that under normal circumstances the death would have likely been attributed to sudden infant death syndrome, but because the coronavirus was present, it counted as a coronavirus-related death.
Stewart also referenced the largest age group for coronavirus-related deaths. As of Thursday, according to data on the Team Kentucky website, 587 of the 645, or 91 percent, of coronavirus-related death where age was known involved those ages 60 and over. There remains concerns about younger demographics spreading the virus to more vulnerable populations, as well as long-term effects of the virus, however.
"We didn't know who this would impact, but now we know who the most vulnerable are, we know who the least vulnerable are," Stewart said. "It's very serious, obviously, but I think knowing what we know today, along with the attitude of everybody that's involved, at least gives us a plan on how we might be able to move forward."
While remaining optimistic football will be played, it won't happen as originally planned.
The Big Ten announced July 9 it would be playing conference-only games in fall sports, if fall sports are to be played. WKU's football team was scheduled to travel to Indiana on Sept. 12. The Pac-12 followed with the announcement it would also play conference-only schedules, while several other leagues have made similar changes, whether it be eliminating nonconference games in 2020, delaying fall sports or canceling fall seasons entirely. ACC commissioner John Swofford announced in a statement July 10 the conference anticipates making a decision on fall sports in late July. WKU is scheduled to travel to Louisville Sept. 26.
"If we were to lose a game right now, we'd try to replace it. Our plan right now is to still have a 12-game season," Stewart said. "We've had conversations with a number of schools in terms of filling dates should they open up. We'll continue to have those conversations. If the schedule adjusts to a different amount of games, we'll adjust accordingly."
Stewart says he's a fan of the way things are with the traditional 12-game schedule, but added, "I am a fan of a football season being played under a different format, as opposed to no football season being played."
The Power Five conferences will likely dictate decisions made by teams in smaller conferences, like C-USA, and Stewart stressed the importance of flexibility in scheduling. WKU is scheduled to host UT Chattanooga on Sept. 3 – exactly seven weeks from Thursday's Zoom meeting – in a game that had been moved two days earlier from its original date. WKU is also scheduled to play a nonconference game versus Liberty on Sept. 19 and is scheduled to open the C-USA portion of its schedule Oct. 3 at Middle Tennessee.
"My preference would be to kick it off Sept. 3 against Chattanooga as we're scheduled to, but if that doesn't happen – if we have to alter that, if we have to move it back – I'm still in favor of any scenario that enables us to play a season than one that doesn't," Stewart said. "Not because it's what I want to do. It's what our players want.
" ... It's what they train for and they don't get an indefinite amount of time to do this. They're college students for really a very limited amount of time if you think about life, and I know what they've done to put themselves in the position that they're in. For them not to be able to compete would be really unfortunate."
The scheduled contest versus Indiana was the first in a three-game series with the Hoosiers. Stewart said he, along with others, were surprised by the timing of the Big Ten's decision to play a conference-only schedule this fall, but said Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson called him after the announcement, and Stewart said he feels good about the relationship between the two schools.
"We had a really good talk and he made it clear that they wanted to keep the series, that they wanted to – the next two years – play, and what we agreed is let's just let the dust settle from the announcement this year and then he and I will talk real soon, if not the end of this week, then probably sometime next week in terms of specifically what it means canceling this year," Stewart said.
The scheduled meeting with Louisville would have been the final of a three-game series. The Hilltoppers lost at Louisville 20-17 in 2018 and 38-21 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville last season. WKU is supposed to receive $600,000 from the game against Louisville and $550,000 from the meeting with Indiana.
WKU's athletic department recently saw over $1 million in budget reductions for the 2020-21 fiscal year and now is at $21.7 million. The average operating budget in C-USA is roughly $27.5 million.
"What I would say is it's not just a Western Kentucky issue. The financial aspects of this are nationwide. There's a lot of schools going through this," Stewart said. "It's also very early in our budget year, so we've got some time to work with that and plan.
"We've already had conversations with some of our key donors about helping us out in maybe ways they haven't before this year if we face some unforeseen challenges. The Hilltopper Athletic Foundation has always been very supportive and very helpful when we needed it. We'll try to recoup that as best as we can through a number of measures, but I think we'll get some help from other areas also if we need it."
The optics of what a football season would look like in terms of fan attendance at games is still very much to be determined, but Stewart echoed a similar sentiment to just having a season, whatever it may look like. If fans were to attend, Stewart said there would be sanitizing stations, social distancing requirements and the possibility of temperature checks – whatever requirements are mandated by government and health agencies.
"It would be very different certainly from what it's been in the past, but again, I think it's kind of like I said – I think a season, however it looks, is better than no season, and I think fans, under whatever the protocols are, are better than no fans at all," he said. "Hopefully that's something that we're talking about six weeks from now."
