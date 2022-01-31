Western Kentucky is in its worst stretch of basketball under head coach Rick Stansbury, but while the Hilltoppers aren’t pleased with their current five-game losing streak that’s dropped the team below .500 overall and to 2-6 in Conference USA play, WKU remains confident in the future of the program.
“I’m not going to try to spin things, I’m not going to try to insult anybody’s intelligence – there’s no question that we’re all disappointed that we’re sitting here today with a 10-11 record and 2-6 in the conference,” WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart said Monday in an interview with the Daily News. “That’s not where we’ve been, that’s not where we can be and that’s certainly not where we will be. I do not feel that’s where we will be, but that’s where we are right now and that’s been disappointing. I think all along we’ve acknowledged disappointments when they’ve come up. That’s not where we want to be.”
WKU lost to “100 Miles of Hate” rival Middle Tennessee on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena in a game where the Blue Raiders went 15-of-26 from 3-point range. It sent the Hilltoppers to 10-11 overall and further down the C-USA East Division standings – WKU and Florida International split the season series and are 2-6, while Marshall is the only team below the Hilltoppers in league play at 1-7.
The Hilltoppers lost three games in a row earlier this season – to Minnesota, South Carolina and Memphis – and are now in the midst of their worst losing streak under Stansbury. After his first season, when WKU finished 15-17 and had two four-game losing streaks, the Hilltoppers lost three in a row just once heading into this season.
“They’ve been close games. We’ve just got to keep fighting to the end,” WKU forward Jairus Hamilton said Saturday. “Small mistakes throughout the game that cost us the game, but we’ve just got to keep fighting and keep trying to execute down the stretch.”
Of its six losses in league play, two were to teams picked ahead of WKU in the preseason C-USA poll – Louisiana Tech and UAB – and those two games were won by the Bulldogs and Blazers in the closing seconds. WKU’s loss at FIU came when the Panthers hit a 3-pointer with 12.6 seconds left, and it also lost to league-leading and defending C-USA champion North Texas by five. The Hilltoppers’ six league losses are by an average 4.8 points.
“Again, not used to it. That’s No. 1. Not used to it,” Stansbury said after Saturday’s loss. “But it’s real simple. Everybody can do it when things are going well. When things don’t go well, that’s when you’ve got to be at your best. When things ain’t going well, we’ve got to be at our best. We’ve got to keep fighting. We’ve got to keep trying to figure out the parts we have right now, how to make those work the best.
“Again, I’m not going to lose sight of this – there’s been four games that have been a one-possession game with under a minute to go. Tonight’s a game that’s really the first game – you can point to Florida Atlantic a little bit – I didn’t think we just had that juice from the get-go. ... No fault of them. Blame anybody, always blame the coach. It’s never the players’ fault. Players never miss free throws on purpose. They never throw it away on purpose. They don’t do those things on purpose.”
While the losing streak has some fans calling for Stansbury to be fired, don’t expect a coaching change unless the season spirals completely out of control.
“When it’s all said and done, we’ll sit down and we’ll evaluate the season, but I wouldn’t envision any scenario where Rick’s not our head coach next year,” Stewart said. “I really don’t because of the success that we’ve had coming into this year. What he inherited, he fixed, and I think he’s earned the right to make this right again. I truly believe he will.
“UK basketball was 9-16 a year ago. They stayed the course. But even within our own programs – football went 5-7 in 2020, we analyzed everything, we made some changes and adjustments, we come back and win a conference division title and win a bowl game and set a lot of records in the process because we didn’t rush to any wrong conclusions. Women’s basketball last year went 7-16. We analyzed the situation, Greg made adjustments and now we’re 14-6. ... In the cases where things aren’t going right, we’ll make the corrections and I’m confident Rick will do the same thing. He’s made a lot more right decisions than wrong decisions and he’ll get this thing going again – I truly believe that.”
While the Hilltoppers have yet to make the NCAA Tournament under Stansbury, the program has been one of the most successful in C-USA during his tenure.
The sixth-year WKU head coach is 113-70 at WKU and 406-236 in 20 seasons as a Division I head coach. He spent 14 years as head coach at Mississippi State, where he claimed eight SEC titles, had 20-win seasons 10 times and left as the all-time winningest coach in program history and with the ninth-most in SEC history.
The Hilltoppers have won at least 20 games the last four seasons and have been to every C-USA championship game during that stretch – only 18 programs in the nation have been to their league’s last three championship games, and only 14 have had 20-win seasons the last four years leading into this season. WKU has an 11-9 record against Power Five teams since the start of the 2017-18 season, and its 88 wins the last four seasons leading into this year were the most in C-USA.
In 19 full seasons as a head coach, Stansbury has had only two losing seasons – in his second year at Mississippi State when he went 14-16 and in his first season with the Hilltoppers. Those seasons were followed with 18-13 and 27-11 records with NIT appearances in both, including a run to the Final Four with the Hilltoppers.
“I think sometimes people forget what he inherited. He did not inherit the Golden State Warriors when we hired him,” Stewart said. “He inherited a program that, at the moment he was hired, had five players on the roster, only three were healthy and he literally had zero scholarship guards and we had total fan apathy when he was hired. Our average attendance per game for the 2016 season was the lowest it had been since Diddle Arena was renovated in 2003. That’s what he inherited the day he walked in here.
“I think if you look at what he’s done coming into this year – we had 88 wins the last four seasons. There are only 14 programs in the country that can say they had four straight 20-win seasons. Among those 88 wins were some great wins. We’ve had 11 wins over Power Five programs, we’ve been to an NIT Final Four, we’ve been to an NIT Elite Eight, three straight conference tournament championship games – obviously losing those has been disappointing. Our ultimate goal is the NCAA Tournament. It always will be. But I think just because you don’t make the NCAA Tournament doesn’t mean other things don’t matter. They do matter. Our goal is always the NCAA Tournament, but even if we don’t make that it doesn’t mean other good things haven’t happened along the way, because they have.”
Stansbury was named WKU’s 15th head coach March 28, 2016. The initial terms of his contract ran four years through June 30, 2020, and if circumstances did not exist that would justify dismissal for cause, the contract would be extended by one additional year on July 1, 2020, 2021 and 2022. An addendum to his contract in 2018 raised his base salary from $500,000 annually to $650,000 annually and raised his buyout from $750,000 to $1 million, should either he or WKU terminate the contract without cause.
“I think if you look at Mike Sanford, we made a change there and that was $1.2 million. We’re not afraid to make a change if we feel we need to make a change. We’ll always do what we feel is the right thing to do,” Stewart said.
“I think, in this particular case, I guess I would ask the question if somebody has four years where they win 88 games and 20-or-more games each year, and then things get a little off course, are we going to make a change? Is that really the kind of program that we want to run, and if we are going to do that, what kind of message does that send to other people who might want to be your coach, that you could have four really, really good years with really, really significant wins, and yet none of that matters the second that things don’t go right?”
WKU has relied heavily on six players this season. High expectations were in place for Cincinnati transfer Keith Williams and incoming freshman Zion Harmon, but Williams was ruled ineligible by the NCAA and Harmon is not enrolled at WKU this semester because of personal reasons.
While Stansbury’s recruiting has been a calling card of his career – he’s signed seven top-20 recruiting classes, including his first two classes at WKU – Stewart is expecting some changes moving forward, particularly not relying on waivers. In addition to Williams, Lipscomb transfer Kenny Cooper was denied a waiver midway through the 2019-20 season. This season, guard Camron Justice was granted a waiver for an additional year after playing for the Hilltoppers two seasons ago and being away from the game last year.
“One thing I would say, the best evaluations are done at the end of the year, but one thing we will definitely change is we can’t be as reliant on the waiver system as we have been,” Stewart said. “If Keith Williams had been granted a waiver to play this year, we would be having a different conversation today than we are – there’s no question about it – and I think the NCAA got that one wrong. They talk about student-athlete welfare and they talk about the best interest of the student-athlete and I don’t think those criteria were met with respect to the situation. ... But be as it may, we can’t put the season in the balance of a waiver. We can’t do that. That’s just too much of a risk.
“ ... That doesn’t mean we won’t file them, we won’t take chances, but we’ve got to know when school starts in August what our roster’s going to be. I think that is the one thing for sure we’ll take a little bit different approach on.”
WKU still has 10 regular-season conference games remaining, including two each against Charlotte, Old Dominion and Marshall, plus rematches with FAU and Middle Tennessee. The Hilltoppers also have a road swing at UTSA and Southern Miss – the two last-place teams in the C-USA West Division. The Hilltoppers are 0-5 in true road games this season.
The next stretch comes on the road with 6 p.m. CT games at Charlotte on Thursday and at Old Dominion on Saturday.
“Hey, no one feels sorry for us. Understand that. Nobody. As a matter of fact, everybody outside of here loves it,” Stansbury said Saturday. “That’s just the way it is. That’s the real world. Everybody loves it, to have a chance to beat up on us because it ain’t what we’re used to. They know, for any of them to have success, they’ve got to go through us. Again, understand that first off. Don’t worry about anybody says outside those lines. You worry about what you’re in control of between those lines – how hard you play – and stay together. That’s all that matters.
“ ... It’s easy to lay over and quit fighting, but my guys ain’t going to do that. We’re going to keep fighting. When things don’t go good, you dig that much harder. That’s what you’ve got to do. That’s the real world. Our backs against the wall trying to win a game. Now we’ve got to go on the road to do it and we know that’s not easy, but that’s what we’ve got to find a way to do.”{&end}