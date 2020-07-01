Stewart reflects on career after being named 15th-best AD in country

When Todd Stewart took over as Western Kentucky’s athletic director in 2012, he hoped he would be able to achieve the same levels of success as others in the university’s storied sports history to previously serve in the same role.
If his placement in Stadium’s recent rankings of the nation’s top athletic directors is any indication, he’s exceeded expectations.
The national media outlet, which can be viewed locally on WDNZ TV11-2, ranked Stewart as the 15th-best athletic director in the country Monday, after listing him as the second-best non-Power Five athletic director last week.
“It’s certainly very nice recognition and I appreciate that, but I think what it really says when somebody grades you well for making good hires is the people you hired and their staffs and their players performed very well,” Stewart said. “To me, that’s what’s really nice about this, is the recognition from a national group that analyzed everybody, and the success that we have had in these two sports over quite some period.”
The rankings, compiled by Stadium national reporters Brett McMurphy and Jeff Goodman, assigned grades to every athletic director’s football and men’s basketball hires during their entire career, and then assigned an overall grade.
Stewart’s four football coaching hires – Bobby Petrino, Jeff Brohm, Mike Sanford and Tyson Helton – received an A-minus grade, and his hire of men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury received a B. Overall, Stewart was granted a B-plus grade for his hires.
Stewart ranked above 52 Power Five athletic directors. The only non-Power Five athletic director to rank ahead of him was Central Florida’s Danny White.
“I remember when I took over and wanting us to have a fast-break mentality in everything that we did and being proactive and not settling and just always aiming high, knowing you won’t always hit the target, but if you aim high and you miss, that’s OK,” he said. “If you don’t aim high, then you’re really kind of wasting our time, in my opinion, in what we do.
“I feel like for eight years we’ve aimed high – we aimed high before those eight years too. I think Western Kentucky has a long tradition of success, but I’m proud that in the most recent decade we’ve been able to continue that.”
FAST BREAK
Stewart says he never aspired to be an athletic director until he got the job at WKU. He’s been a member of WKU’s senior athletic staff since 2008, when he served as the associate athletic director for communications and media relations. He was promoted to senior associate athletic director in August 2010 by then-athletic director Ross Bjork, and knew he could possibly fall in line to fill that position when Bjork left. He took over as interim athletic director in March 2012 when Bjork departed for Ole Miss and was named to his current position May 9, 2012.
Later that year came Stewart’s first hire of those evaluated by Stadium – one he still believes is making an impact at WKU.
Willie Taggart, a former WKU standout and longtime assistant who later took over as head coach in 2010, left Dec. 7, 2012, to fill the head coaching position at South Florida. That Friday night, Stewart texted Petrino about the opening.
Petrino had a history of winning and off-the-field indiscretions. He had coached collegiately at Arkansas and Louisville, compiling a 75-26 record between the two stops, but earlier that year Petrino was fired after being involved in a motorcycle accident that led to the discovery he was having an extramarital affair with an employee of the school. In December 2007, Petrino left the Atlanta Falcons 13 games into his one and only season to take the job at Arkansas, leaving the club after a 3-10 start to a 16-game schedule. He had agreed to a five-year, $24 million contract in Atlanta.
“Given the reasons he left Arkansas, it was viewed by some as a controversial move and our faculty regent actually voted against the contract, but fortunately every other member of the board of regents voted in favor of it,” Stewart said. “I give them credit for that because I think they had the same vision that we had of what football could become if we had somebody like that coming in here and leading our program. I think that was a pivotal moment for our program. Bringing somebody in here with his experience and his pedigree, it became a rocket ship, really, and it just took off.”
Petrino was introduced as WKU’s next football coach the Monday following Taggart’s departure. His yearly base salary was $850,000 – an increase from the $475,000 yearly salary Taggart was making at the time of his departure. Faculty regent Patti Minter voted against the hire.
“Faculty concerns fall into three categories – one, potential personnel issues, two, possible damage to the academic reputation of the institution, and thirdly, the major long-term financial commitment to athletics that the hire represents, which is a clear shift toward ever-escalating athletic expenditures,” Minter said during the Board of Regents meeting.
Under Petrino, the Hilltoppers – five years removed from playing in the FCS Gateway Football Conference and in a one-sided stadium, Stewart points out – started the 2013 season with a 35-26 victory against Kentucky and went on to finish the year 8-4.
“We had had success under Willie Taggart, but I really felt like, outside of southcentral Kentucky, people thought of Western Kentucky basketball, but they didn’t really know as much about the football. I felt like by hiring Bobby right away, that put us on the radar of so many other people nationwide,” Stewart said. “All of a sudden people said, ‘Hey, let’s check out Western Kentucky football,’ and started paying attention to us maybe in a way they hadn’t in a respect to football. Immediately we got attention, then we had success.”
The following January, Petrino returned to Louisville. WKU received a $1.2 million buyout.
FALLING IN LINE
When Stewart hired Petrino, he knew he likely wouldn’t stay long, but hoped the staff he put in place would be strong enough and provide continuity for the program. It didn’t take long to identify Petrino’s replacement, either.
About halfway through the 2013 season, Stewart identified Brohm as the person he believed would be the next head coach.
WKU’s offensive coordinator had an opportunity to go to Iowa State before Petrino left, Stewart says, but decided to stay. About a month later, Petrino was hired by Louisville and Brohm received the promotion to head coach.
“I had lunch with a really good friend of mine and a friend of the program in June of 2014, and he was pretty candid. He was like, ‘There’s really not much buzz about the football program right now. Nobody’s really talking about the football program’ – talking about the community,” Stewart said. “I thought, ‘Well, they will be, because we’re going to be good.’ “
WKU made the move to Conference USA in Brohm’s first year in 2014 and won back-to-back Conference USA titles in 2015 and 2016. The latter was Brohm’s final season at WKU. He left for Purdue after three seasons in which he compiled a 30-10 record, led the Hilltoppers to three consecutive bowl games – all of which they won, though Brohm didn’t coach in the 2016 Boca Raton Bowl – and a No. 24 ranking in the final 2015 Associated Press top 25 poll – the program’s first at the FBS level.
“You talk about a three-year period with three bowl wins, two conference championships and a top 25 finish – an A-plus,” Stewart said. “You can’t say enough about the job he did when he was here.”
What followed was one of the toughest stretches of Stewart’s tenure as athletic director.
He hired Mike Sanford, who had worked under Taggart in 2010 as quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator, as the team’s next head coach. Sanford had risen quickly through the coaching ranks, serving as an offensive assistant at Stanford, an offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Boise State and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame, before becoming the youngest head coach in FBS at the time of hire.
“The positions that he had and the success he had had at Stanford and Boise State and Notre Dame – he was on a lot of people’s short lists and if we hadn’t hired him, somebody else would have,” Stewart said.
Sanford lost 16 of the 25 games he coached WKU, and Stewart made the decision to fire him after his second season, in which the Hilltoppers finished 3-9 after starting just 1-9.
“There’s an old saying,” Stewart said. “If you’re in this long enough, you will walk on both sides of the road. Nobody goes undefeated in this business, but if you go about it the right way with the right people and continue to aim high, then good things will happen.”
Stewart credits Sanford for building the program’s defensive and strength staffs and recruiting well – all things he believed helped his next football hire, who happened to be the No. 1 target on his short list of coaching candidates.
When Brohm left for Purdue, Stewart was interested in bringing back Helton, who had served as coordinator in 2014 and ‘15 for Brohm’s high-powered offenses, but the timing was off, Stewart says. Helton had only been working under his brother, Clay Helton, at Southern California for a short time and was preparing to face Penn State in the Rose Bowl. He was at USC for two seasons, and after one season as offensive coordinator at Tennessee, Helton returned to Bowling Green.
Helton’s head coaching career got off to a rocky start with a loss to FCS Central Arkansas, but the team finished the season with three times as many wins as the year prior. The 9-4 year was capped off with a win over Western Michigan in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, where freshman kicker Cory Munson booted a game-winning field goal on an untimed down to win.
Stewart is hopeful the program can continue to rise to the level it was in 2015 – a mark now set as a sort of measuring stick to determine a season’s success.
“If we’re only maintaining, then we’re falling behind. My hope is that we continue to add to all of this,” Stewart said. “When you start getting compared to yourself, to me, that is the mark of a true champion – when you raise the bar so high that you’re not compared with other people, you’re compared with yourself.”
The athletic director’s four football hires have won a combined 56 games in seven years – an average of eight per season. In seven seasons under Stewart’s hires, WKU has been bowl eligible six times and have won four of the five bowl games it’s played since 2014.
For Stewart, that success is all related to his first hire.
“I think without Bobby Petrino, there’s not Jeff Brohm. Without Jeff Brohm, there’s not Tyson Helton,” he said. “I think we’re still benefiting from that hire even today.”
RECRUITING RICK
Stewart has only had to make one hire in men’s basketball – one of the two sports looked at in Stadium’s rankings. It was an important one, however, as men’s basketball in 2016 “was not in a good place” at WKU. Ray Harper resigned as head coach in March 2016 after three guards – Fredrick Edmond, Marlon Hunter and Chris McNeal – were suspended.
The program also had the lowest per game attendance since Diddle Arena’s 2002 renovation, Stewart says.
“We had to suspend three players, the roster as it sat right then – we had a five-player roster, only three were healthy and we had zero scholarship guards – so that right there, that piece of it, said we’ve got to get somebody that knows what they’re doing and can come in here and recruit and build this thing back up because it was almost ground zero, really, from a roster standpoint,” Stewart said. “The other thing is the fans honestly had just checked out.”
Much like with the hiring of Petrino in football, Stewart landed a coach with name recognition. The one he got – Stansbury – had most recently served as associate head coach at Texas A&M prior to WKU, but had 14 years of head coaching experience in the SEC at Mississippi State.
Stansbury was a Kentucky native from Battletown, and Stewart was impressed with his success despite Mississippi State’s limited budget in comparison to the rest of the SEC, he said. WKU has the second-smallest operating budget among C-USA teams. Stansbury is also a known recruiter – a much needed piece with the Hilltoppers’ roster struggles.
“What’s been nice about Rick is we hired a person who had been to 11 postseason tournaments and had won six Southeastern Conference championships, but the day he took over this program it was like the first day he had been a head coach anywhere,” Stewart said. “He was just relentless about building our program and he has not stopped since then.”
Stansbury has been able to land some of the country’s top talent in players like Charles Bassey, a center named a preseason first team All-American who suffered a season-ending injury in December, and Zion Harmon, who committed to WKU in March and is now the No. 19-rated player by ESPN in the Class of ‘21.
He’s also landed some of Kentucky’s top talent. Four Kentucky Mr. Basketball winners have played for WKU in the past six seasons, after the previous two head coaches – Ken McDonald and Harper – failed to sign a single one.
Stansbury has an 82-52 record over four seasons and has been – as Stadium says in its analysis – “frustratingly close” to making it to the NCAA Tournament, having lost in the last two C-USA Tournament championship games. The 2020 conference tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WKU lost 67-66 to Marshall in the 2018 championship game, but followed with a run to the National Invitational Tournament Final Four at Madison Square Garden after knocking off three straight Power Five teams. Stansbury has eight Power Five wins, after the program had just one in the six years prior. Stansbury also helped drive the program to its highest per game attendance since Diddle’s renovations two years after being hired.
CONTINUED GROWTH
While Stadium’s ranking only encompass football and men’s basketball, Stewart says he is most proud of the success of the athletic department as a whole. It has 27 conference titles – nine more than anyone else – since joining C-USA in 2014 despite having the third-smallest budget, with seven different programs bringing home hardware. Stewart often says it’s “one of the best success stories in all of college athletics.” WKU is facing over $1 million in budget cuts in the 2020-21 fiscal year, and has an operating budget in place of $21.7 million. WKU is the only FBS program to lead its conference in championships but rank in the bottom 25 percent in budget.
Stewart keeps a short list of coaching candidates updated and ready. It’s been a good problem to deal with, and one he will likely face again if his programs continue to produce wins, as is the norm for Group of Five athletic directors.
“Obviously, when you have good people, you don’t want to lose them, but I would rather have the challenges that come with winning than the challenges that comes with losing,” Stewart said.
Stewart has had his own name on others’ short lists with the success he’s been able to deliver at WKU, as evidenced by the national ranking, but none have been enticing enough for him to leave WKU yet.
Instead, he’s looking forward to what he believes could be WKU’s best athletic year in his time as athletic director.
“It’s been a great eight years. I’ve had a couple opportunities come along, but I’ve always felt that the best decisions you make are the ones you don’t make. I’ve just felt like the best place for me and my family has been here,” Stewart said. “Now, will an opportunity come up where you sort of feel like you have to pursue it? Yeah, that could happen. So far, I’ve just felt like this has been the best place for me.
“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to be the AD here, I’m proud of what we achieve and I’m excited about what’s ahead.”
