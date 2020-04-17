The highest paid members of Western Kentucky’s athletics program are volunteering a pay cut in response to COVID-19.
WKU athletics director Todd Stewart, men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury and football coach Tyson Helton will all take a 10 percent salary reduction, WKU president Timothy Caboni announced during the Board of Regents Finance and Budget Committee meeting on Friday.
Caboni is also taking a 10 percent pay decrease and funneling that money into the Opportunity Fund for WKU families struggling amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The three separate salary cuts to Stewart, Stansbury and Helton will total $172,000 as the university and athletics face future financial strains.
With the adjustment, Helton’s salary of $800,000, before bonuses and incentives, will reduce to $720,000 annually. Stansbury’s $650,000 salary will decrease to $585,000 and Stewart’s annual salary will drop from $270,000 annually to $243,000.
The reductions will come from total salaries between state and private fundraising. State-funded salaries include $204,120 for Stewart, $504,996 for Stansbury and $600,012 for Helton.
In addition to Caboni, Stewart, Helton and Stansbury, the president asked his cabinet to consider also taking a 10 percent reduction. Caboni also said he will forgo all bonuses.
No other announcements have been made regarding future athletic budget cuts due to the pandemic, but Group of Five commissioners have submitted a waiver request to the NCAA that would adjust the standards to maintain Division-I status amidst financial setbacks.
If the request – expected to be addressed later this month – is granted, the NCAA would reduce the minimum requirement of team programs from 16 to 14, or potentially as few as 12, according to multiple sources.
The blanket set of waivers would also adjust conference play to the 2020 football season, reduce the minimum number of games played for sports and reconfigure cost of attendance requirements and scholarship allotments.
All of this is in response to the NCAA in March announcing it would distribute less money to member institutions this season from its projected $600 million to just $225 million.
WKU’s athletic director and head coaches of its two highest revenue sports have responded to anticipating cuts by reducing their own salaries as a supplement.
Stewart and Stansbury have each received raises since 2018 through private funds raised by the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation. The Board of Regents in January 2018 approved a raise for Stansbury that would increase his base salary from $600,000 to $750,000.
In February 2019, the Board approved a $65,868 raise to Stewart’s base salary. Before that increase, Stewart’s salary of $204,132 ranked the lowest among Conference USA athletic directors.
The committee on Friday also accepted an Independent Accountant’s Report for NCAA Compliance that showed WKU athletics’ operating revenue for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019 at $30.7 million. According to the report, WKU increased its revenue and expenses by $170,000 from 2018 to 2019, but took less direct institutional support. The report, which breaks down revenue in 19 categories and expenses in 22 categories, notes that direct institutional support in 2018 totaled $14.77 million, but decreased to $13.53 million for 2019.
