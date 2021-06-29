With Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order to allow student-athletes in Kentucky to receive fair compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness, Western Kentucky’s athletics department has been preparing for the changes that will come Thursday when the executive order takes effect.
WKU has expressed support for Beshear’s action taken in regards to NIL and announced Tuesday the launch of CLIMB, a program designed to help student-athletes grow and capitalize on their brands, in partnership with INFLCR, but there are still several unanswered questions with the coming changes.
“I think, in terms of the name, image and likeness, we totally support it. We 100% believe in that and feel it’s only fair that athletes can capitalize on their name, image and likeness,” WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart said Tuesday in an interview with the Daily News. “Now, that has to be defined, though. Fortunately, the governor’s executive order last Thursday was a good thing because that gave Kentucky more direction than it had, but now there’s still a lot of questions after that in terms of the details.”
Stewart said the department saw the change coming with previous reports and other states allowing it – 19 have passed legislation to allow compensation for student-athletes based on their name, image and likeness, while Beshear was the first governor to do so by executive order – and that senior associate athletic director for communications, brand strategy and basketball Zach Greenwell, associate athletic director for marketing promotions and ticket office Olivia Higgins and senior associate athletic director for compliance and student affairs John McCammon have been working on the partnership with INFLCR for many months.
“I think right now the single-biggest problem is different states have different laws and some states don’t have any laws,” Stewart said. “People get frustrated over the NCAA rules from a compliance standpoint, but at least they’re uniform, at least all 50 states follow the same rules, and I think if we can get to that point with the name, image and likeness, not only will it make more sense, but I think it’ll work better. That’s not where we are right now and that’s what’s creating a lot of confusion right now.”
The executive order takes effect Thursday and remains in effect until superseded by state or federal law. With no timetable, Stewart is hoping for patience from WKU’s athletes. It’s part of what he spoke about with the football team – because the full team’s at the school for workouts now, unlike many of its programs – with McCammon on Tuesday. With questions still to be answered, the hope is to not rush into anything that could impact eligibility. Stewart also says he spoke about being careful who the athletes associate with, as to not hurt opportunities in their future.
“I think we all – athletes and staff – we all feel like we’re in a car driving down the interstate learning how to drive,” Stewart said. “This is upon us and now we’re all trying to navigate it. I think what we really need the most moving forward is more clarity on what exactly can be done and can’t be done.”
While unable to actually help athletes with deals, WKU is hoping to provide education and assistance where it can. Stewart said WKU is planning on bringing in representatives from INFLCR when allowed to help with that and the company’s platforms.
“We can provide platforms for them to learn more about what name, image and likeness means, we can help from an educational standpoint, we’re certainly here to answer any questions and clarifications, but we can’t broker deals,” he said. “That is definitely something that is not going to be allowed.”
In addition to questions being answered about what can and can’t be done, there are questions about how this will impact WKU and other schools across the country.
Stewart believes there will be opportunities for athletes, both in traditional advertising and in other avenues some might not consider, like by using their following on social media. For example, Brina Micheels, who was named to the 2020-21 Conference USA All-Freshman Soccer Team, has a following of 87,000 on her Instagram account “skillchallenges,” where she posts videos regularly of herself performing different soccer drills and tricks.
“I think it’s a positive because, with athletes in general, there’s just a growing frustration over them seeing the amount of money that’s being spent and the revenues that are out there and, in a lot of areas, their inability to get any of that. That’s a positive,” Stewart said. “I do think that programs in larger cities will probably have more opportunities, but the flip side of larger cities is there’s also more competition – there’s more teams, there might be professional teams – so it’ll be interesting to see really how it plays out in terms of your location, Power Five versus Group of Five.”
Stewart is hopeful focus on NIL opportunities doesn’t detract from important aspects of being a student, and especially a student-athlete, and points to relationship and success both in the classroom and on the field. WKU claimed five C-USA titles in 2020-21 – which tied for second-most across the league – and the athletic department saw the highest cumulative GPA in its history at 3.19 this year.
“If you navigate all that and you can capitalize on your name, image and likeness, that’s a good thing. On the other hand, if there’s so much focus on capitalizing on your name, image and likeness, those other areas sacrifice – if relationships suffer, if your grades suffer and you don’t get your degree, if your team has less success – then that’s not a good thing,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is enable them to still have all the positives, in terms of the relationships and success, and navigate this in a way that doesn’t detract from those two.”
While questions still circle NIL in college athletics, WKU is in support of the change for its athletes.
“I think this can be very much of a net positive, as long as it’s navigated the right way,” Stewart said.{&end}