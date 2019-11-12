Western Kentucky redshirt junior safety Devon Key and graduate senior quarterback Ty Storey were each named Conference USA Players of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Key was named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week, while Storey was tabbed the Offensive Player of the Week, with both Hilltoppers making key contributions in the team’s 45-19 victory over SEC opponent Arkansas on Saturday at Razorback Stadium. Key is WKU’s second C-USA Defensive Player of the Week this season (linebacker Kyle Bailey on Sept. 30), while Storey is the Hilltoppers’ first C-USA Offensive Player of the Week since quarterback Mike White on Nov. 20, 2017.
Key returned his fifth career interception for a 25-yard pick six while tying for the WKU lead with seven tackles. The Hilltopper defense held Arkansas to only 87 yards passing (9-of-26 with zero touchdowns and two interceptions), it was the fewest by the Razorbacks since they had 61 on Sept. 9, 2014, at Texas Tech. Removing touchdown rushes of 86 and 76 yards by Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd, WKU held the Razorbacks to only 178 total yards of offense on 52 plays (3.4 yards per play).
Storey, a graduate transfer, returned to his former school and led the Hilltoppers.
He completed 22-of-32 passes for 213 yards and a 69-yard touchdown, while also rushing 17 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns; all career highs in the ground game. The WKU signal-caller completed 68.8 percent of his passes, marking the sixth consecutive game in which he has completed at least 68 percent of his attempts. Of his 213 yards passing, Storey had 202 of those in the first half, when the Hilltoppers built a 35-7 lead and cruised to victory.
This marks the first time since Oct. 8, 2018 (Middle Tennessee quarterback Brent Stockstill and safety Jovante Moffatt) that a C-USA team has earned both Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.
The Hilltoppers (6-4, 4-2 C-USA) are idle in Week 12. WKU’s next game will be at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 23 in Hattiesburg, Miss., against Southern Miss (6-3, 4-1 C-USA).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.