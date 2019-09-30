Western Kentucky’s offense could look much different with Ty Storey at quarterback.
The first bit of that evidence came in Saturday’s 20-13 win over UAB that saw the Hilltoppers’ new quarterback carry a significant load for an offense that still needs work finishing drives.
Storey displayed mobility WKU didn’t have at the position before Steven Duncan went down for the year with a broken foot. The Hilltoppers still had just 222 yards of offense and Storey’s was the deciding factor for 69 percent of WKU’s plays, running or throwing on 37 of the team’s 53 total snaps.
With modest play in his debut while getting back into game mode, Storey is who WKU’s offense will run through moving forward.
“I thought he managed the offense well and I think he’s got a lot of good football ahead of him,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said.
Storey completed 15 of 24 pass attempts for 189 yards and two red zone touchdowns. He also rushed the ball more times than running back Gaej Walker, though the run game was ineffective most of the night against the Blazers.
Storey was credited for 13 rushing attempts against Walker’s 12. Storey gained 40 yards on those carries lost 14 yards on two sacks. It was his first significant playing time since Nov. 17 when he was with Arkansas playing against Mississippi State.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound graduate transfer battled Duncan through spring and fall camp for the starting job but saw the field for just one snap in WKU’s first three games with one rushing attempt at FIU on Sept. 7. He was presumed to be the starter to replace the injured Duncan, but Helton didn’t announce Storey as the guy, leaving open the competition with redshirt sophomore Davis Shanley and redshirt freshman Kevaris Thomas.
Storey said he learned he’d be the starter after Friday’s walk-through practice and took the majority of snaps throughout the week.
“It took the first couple of hits and I was like, ‘All right, this is football again,' " Storey said. “It’s been a while since I’ve been able to do that. It helped with guys up front and receivers around me making plays.”
Storey’s Hilltopper debut came with a game plan to open the field more than WKU had attempted in three previous games, using more four wide receiver sets and using Storey as the extra body to run on the field with Walker.
“We still ran the ball out of those sets, but the biggest thing was trying to give him space to go work so if he didn’t have the guy open, he could create and run and do those things,” Helton said. “He did a really good job running it. I don’t know how many called runs I gave him, he took a beating and did a really good job. For the quarterback to make a 3- to 4-yard run, it keeps the defense honest in the passing game so he did a good job with that.”
Helton said he trusts Storey moving forward with the option of running the ball, even if Saturday’s 13 attempts were fitting specifically to the UAB game plan.
“We trust that he can handle it,” Helton said. “There’s guys behind him too that are able to play as well. It allows me to be a little more confident that if something does happen, there’s a guy behind him to do that job as well. It gave us an opportunity tonight to run him more than I wanted to, but we needed to do that for sure.”
Helton pointed out Storey’s decision-making late in the game that needs to improve. The quarterback was rolling right and took a sack against a one-on-one defender rather than throwing the ball out of bounds to preserve field position. That decision backed WKU out of field goal range, which would’ve given Cory Munson a chance to make it a two-score game midway through the fourth quarter.
“Continue to get better,” Storey said. “There were little mistakes. It seemed we were never on the field. When we did get on the field, we have to take advantage of those key third downs and you have to do that. They have a good defense. We did what we had to do to get a win. We want to improve and get better as an offense.”
