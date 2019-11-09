FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Shane Storey stood on the second-level concourse in the northeast corner of DWR Razorbacks Stadium. It’s a familiar setting, watching Ty Storey play while standing away from the crowd. That’s life as a former coach and father of the quarterback.
Not far to his left in the Western Kentucky fan section were occupants of the 58 tickets Ty acquired during the week for those welcoming him home. Maybe 100 more from Charleston drove the hour to watch Storey play against his former team.
They probably didn’t expect the Hilltoppers quarterback to do … that.
“I haven’t been that nervous since state championship football games he played in,” the quarterback’s father told the Daily News from the stands after the game. “Ty has been on a long journey.”
This one just meant more to Ty Storey.
Whether WKU’s quarterback would admit it or not throughout the week, Saturday’s 45-19 win at Arkansas did in fact carry more weight than the Hilltoppers just becoming bowl eligible.
The way Storey played against the team he was leading just over a year ago resembled a punching bag one uses to blow off steam, because he was indeed the best quarterback in Fayetteville this time.
If ever the cliché about a chip on the shoulder applied, Ty Storey had quite a burden to bear. WKU used that to its advantage and rode Storey to the program’s most dominant win against a team from a Power 5 Conference.
“I tell you what, you couldn’t write it any better,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said. “It was a heck of a story. He was locked in from the get-go. He wanted this one really bad.”
Storey completed 22-of-32 passes for 213 yards and ran the ball 17 times for 77 yards and had three total touchdowns. His two rushing touchdowns and 69-yard touchdown pass to Jahcour Pearson all came in the first half to mount the Hilltoppers’ best offensive day of the year.
And it all came against Arkansas, the hometown SEC team Storey worked his way into leading to start 2018 only to transfer in the winter.
“Good to be back in this area,” Storey said. “Flying in last night, it’s cool to experience it with a bunch of guys that have never been to Northwest Arkansas. Game went about as good as we could’ve asked, so we’re pretty pumped right now.”
It didn’t take long for Storey’s homecoming to become the fuel WKU would use to pounce on Arkansas early. The efficiency in which Storey commanded WKU’s offense allowed Helton to be aggressive on third- and fourth-down calls.
Storey alone outplayed Arkansas in the first half. The Razorbacks had just 119 yards of offense while Storey was 19-of-28 for 202 yards and a score, then two more touchdown runs for 45 yards.
The Hilltoppers were 7-of-12 on third downs in the first half, but they converted the following play every time with a perfect 5-for-5 rate on fourth downs. Storey either ran the ball or completed a pass to convert every third or fourth down in the first half.
“Thought he handled everything to perfection,” Helton said. “I can’t think of really anything he did wrong today. Our guys knew it was a big game for him as well and they wanted him to be able to come back home and get a win like this.
“Once the game started going, you could tell. His eyes kind of narrowed a bit and he had that look in his eye like, ‘Let’s go get it.’ That’s why we were really aggressive early. We felt like he had the mojo and the juices flowing and our guys got around him and said let’s go. … He was obviously the leader behind that and he’s the reason we were able to get it going.”
Storey had plenty of reason to be that motivated. He left Arkansas after starting nine games for the Razorbacks in 2018 in the team’s first year under Chad Morris, throwing for 1,584 yards and 11 touchdowns.
When Arkansas started actively courting graduate transfer quarterbacks, Storey started looking for another spot to play his last year of eligibility. That meant leaving the team he chose over Alabama, Auburn and Louisville as a four-star prospect from about 80 minutes south of Fayetteville. When he signed with the Razorbacks, Storey was a back-to-back state championship game MVP who led Charleston High School to consecutive perfect seasons.
His 12,586 passing yards ranked third all time in Arkansas high school football history and his 154 touchdowns are the second-most.
Helton and offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis brought in Storey to compete for WKU’s starting job in the spring. That battle with Steven Duncan carried over into the fall, and Duncan won on a gut feeling by Helton.
Three games into the season, Storey’s opportunity came when Duncan sustained a season-ending injury against Louisville.
Since awaiting his opportunity, Storey has been the unquestioned leader of the Hilltoppers. Saturday was the culmination of it all.
“We were extremely happy for Ty coming into where he started off at and got the job done,” WKU safety Devon Key said. “ ... Week in and week out, Ty plays his heart out every week. It’s easy to get behind a quarterback like that.”
Storey started the year 4-0 as the starter until a tough stretch that handed WKU two losses to knock them out of first place in the C-USA East Division. Athletics director Todd Stewart said watching Storey’s performance to rebound WKU from two-game lull against his former team says about the quarterback what the WKU administration already thought.
“I don’t think you can overstate the impact he’s had on our team and the credit he deserves for where we are right now,” Stewart said.
It didn’t get any easier for Shane Storey standing on the second-level deck, who said he didn’t feel at ease until Storey was pulled from the game for back-up Davis Shanley, a substitution indicating the starting quarterback’s job was done for the day.
Shane Storey wasn’t surprised by his son’s performance. Ty’s 70 percent completion rate leads all Conference USA quarterbacks and ranks ninth nationally. Although he threw four interceptions in the previous two games, his completion rate has otherwise been consistent.
On the ground, Storey proved his durability with 13 attempts in his first start against UAB on Sept. 28 and has consistently had double-digit carries. His highlight came with 17 carries for 62 yards and two goal-line touchdowns against Army. He topped that with a season-best 77 yards and two goal-line scores at Arkansas.
“He’s basically been doing it all year,” Shane Storey said. “His completion percentage is really good and he’s got some good people around him and they got the ball out quick. We’re so thankful to (Helton) for giving him a chance. It’s just a wonderful day.”
Storey admitted his day was thrown off during his warmup routine seeing all his former teammates and friends on the field in a stadium he once called home. Ellis had to coach his quarterback down from letting emotions get too involved, but Storey translated that into a memorable performance.
“When you go through stuff football puts you through, you’re close with those guys,” Storey said. “I have relationships with those guys I’ll have the rest of my life. … This game is a lot about relationships and you could see that after the game today.”
That’s why Storey was the last one in the locker room to join his team in celebrating its biggest win of the season. Storey mingled even longer as the buses were loading up, making sure to acknowledge everyone from Fayetteville and Charleston. That group wouldn’t have gotten into the game with the seats they had if it weren’t for Storey’s teammates. Players are allotted four tickets to personally assign. Many of his teammates offered their allotment so he could field as many inquiries as possible.
Fittingly enough, the last family in the stadium Saturday, down by the tunnel in Section 130, were the Storeys, who just witnessed their favorite quarterback add another chapter in his own story.
“When I saw the schedule and saw Arkansas, it made me kind of smile a bit,” Storey said.
Asked if there was truly a personal vendetta to release Saturday, Storey paused, then smiled.
“We’re just here to win ballgames.”{&end}
