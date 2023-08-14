The NCAA transfer portal has been a crucial part of roster building for Western Kentucky football coach Tyson Helton and his staff for the past few seasons.
Upton Stout represents the best-case scenario of dipping into that pool of talent.
Arriving at WKU as a redshirt freshman after playing two seasons at then-Conference USA rival North Texas, Stout stepped right into an essential role in the secondary. He played in all 14 games last year, including 11 starts, while flashing the big-play penchant that became a hallmark of first-year defensive coordinator Tyson Summers' group in 2022.
Stout is back as a lockdown cornerback for the Tops, and he's looking forward to a continued relationship with Summers this season.
“I feel like it honestly benefits me a lot,” Stout said of Summers. “Since I’ve been in college, this is the first time that I’ve had the same defensive coordinator two years in a row. I don’t really have to try and figure out the Xs and Os. Now I know the Xs and Os, so I can really pick his brain and see the little things I can pick up on about the defense – see like where I should be here, can I tight end down on this coverage, can I scoot back on this coverage?
“... I’m just working on my technique every day. I’m just trying to perfect my craft, each and every day. I’m using what the coaches give me, the tools they give me during film and just trying to perfect that every Saturday.”
Stout said the decision to leave his native Texas after two seasons of playing for the Mean Green came down to a desire to try something new. The Houston native proved capable of getting on the field from the start, playing in eight games with three starts as a true freshman at North Texas in 2020, then seeing action in four games in 2021 as a redshirt freshman. The Mean Green didn't play WKU during Stout's time with that program, so his knowledge of Bowling Green was practically nil before he made the leap and signed with the Tops.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic granting an extra year of eligibility, Stout was able to repeat that redshirt freshman year as a Hilltopper last season. In his first game as Hilltopper, Stout helped WKU beat Austin Peay by returning an interception 34 yards for a touchdown in a 38-27 victory.
Stout picked off another pass in the very next game at Hawaii -- a 49-17 win -- and finished the year with four interceptions overall.
Stout's final interception came in the team’s 44-23 victory over South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
Stout, who finished with 44 tackles along with those four interceptions, earned Freshman All-American Honorable Mention honors from CFN while also being named CUSA Honorable Mention.
WKU forced 32 turnovers on the season, which was the best mark in the country. The Tops' six defensive touchdowns also led the nation in 2022.
"Those things are really hard to come by, and when you start adding in analytics – analytics will tell you if you score a defensive touchdown, you’re at like a 94% rate of winning the game," Summers said during WKU's football media day. "And so we’re trying to find ways to do that. I think we have great alignment between our head coach and myself, and our staff and our players, on kind of who we are. What I mean by that is the ability to have different packages, to bring pressure and to be able to make it hard on the quarterback.
"Those are kind of our goals and I think our players are very opportunistic on opportunities to try and get the ball out. Do we work it? Yes, sir – the very first thing they do every day when they come out onto the field is they are immediately going into some version of the takeaway circuit."
Stout exemplifies WKU's opportunistic aggressiveness on defense. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder cornerback said WKU's defense keeps that ball-hawking mentality at all times on the field.
“During the week, Monday through Friday, we’re working on ball drills all the time,” Stout said. “We’re working on punching the ball out, creating turnovers whenever the ball’s on the ground after an incompletion or something. We’re just picking the ball up, acting like it’s our ball. I really feel like during the week if you just get a grasp for the football, then on Saturday you want to make a play for the ball.”
After playing primarily on the right side at cornerback last season, Stout has focused on both sides in order to track down opposing playmakers. Last week, he was one of 35 defensive backs named to the Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List.
“I feel really good about the group we’ve got,” Summers said. “At corner, it’s really led by Upton Stout. I think Upton is one of the best players in the country."
Stout and his fellow defensive backs get a daily workout in practice going up against WKU's high-powered offense led by prolific passer Austin Reed and a slew of standout receivers including Malachi Corley, Michael Mathison and Dalvin Smith.
Stout thinks those practice battles sharpen the Tops on both sides of the ball.
“It’s a whole bunch of complementary football,” Stout said. “Everybody knows how our offense is, so you know it’s explosive plays in practice every day. I feel just staying level-headed and knowing they’re going to get some big plays, we’re going to get some big plays and at the end of the day we’re a team.”