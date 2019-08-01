Durability at the quarterback position will go a long way when Tyson Helton chooses who will start the season opener for Western Kentucky.
The four Hilltopper quarterbacks vying for that position have either shown toughness to take a hit or made extra strides this summer to make durability a priority. Consistency at that position is key, and all WKU needs to validate that claim is to look at its own quarterback carousel last season.
On top of overall decision-making, toughness is another key factor in the decision Helton and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis will make in the next few weeks of fall camp.
“Our guys have had a great summer at the quarterback position and I feel like they’re in good shape and ought to be pretty durable,” Helton said after WKU’s first day of fall camp Wednesday.
The starting job for the first game against Central Arkansas is up for grabs between Steven Duncan, Davis Shanley, Kevaris Thomas and Ty Storey. Duncan and Shanley were in that constant QB rotation last season that never found footing thanks to injuries or other schematic decisions.
Graduated senior Drew Eckels was the starter going into 2018 and could only stay healthy for one game last year against Maine before he was sidelined with an injury. He earned three starts, Duncan earned five and Shanley earned four. WKU played seven games last year where two quarterbacks saw playing time either due to injury or other substitutions. The Hilltoppers allowed 32 sacks all season.
“It affects the team and the psyche of the players,” Ellis said. “You prepare all week for one guy’s skill set and 10 plays in he’s not there anymore so that plays a part in it, being a tough guy and being able to play through some bumps and bruises. Everybody by Week 8 is beat up a little bit, but no matter the position or where you play, you’re a little beat up and you have to be able to withstand that.”
Ellis made note of Duncan and Storey’s toughness when asked to briefly evaluate the quarterbacks. Duncan stands at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds and Storey is 6-2, 225. Duncan took 14 sacks in nine games for WKU last year and had the team’s second-highest run count with 74 attempts. Storey was sacked 19 times at Arkansas.
Thomas stands at 6-4, 250 and redshirted last season. Davis Shanley is the smallest quarterback in the room at 6-1, 190, but said he’s added 12 pounds this offseason.
“That’s always been a factor for me,” Shanley said. “I’ve always been overlooked because of my size, but I’m trying to really focus on that and up every part of my game from weight to accuracy, quickness with the ball and every aspect.
“I feel great. I’m more stable and feel like I can take the hits and I feel more comfortable in my body.”
Hits can, of course, be limited by offensive line play. WKU returns all five starters from the line and has two linemen, center Seth Joest and right tackle Miles Pate, on two preseason watch lists.
“It’s important for sure and it comes down to your offensive line,” Helton said. “The quarterback has to understand to get the ball out so he limits the hits he takes, but the offensive line has to have a sense of pride that the quarterback’s not getting touched. Those are the things we’ll continue to work on at camp.”{&end}
