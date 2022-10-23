The No. 23 Western Kentucky volleyball team swept Middle Tennessee 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-20) on Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena to improve to 9-0 in Conference USA play.
“I talked to our team pregame about setting a really good tempo. I think our team did a good job at that today," WKU head coach Travis Hudson said. “I think our serving again did it for us.”
WKU (21-2 overall, 9-0 C-USA) finished the day with a hitting percentage of .440, picking up 44 kills off 75 total attacks. The .440 clip is the highest for the Tops since defeating UAB on Sept. 23, when they racked up a .483 clip. In the second set, WKU held the Blue Raiders (13-9, 2-6) to just 11 points, which was the fewest points allowed by the Hilltoppers in a set in conference play this season.
Lauren Matthews led the way for the Hilltoppers with a season-high 23 kills on 36 attacks for a .444 hitting clip. Paige Briggs had the second-most kills on the team with nine.
Sophomore Katie Howard led WKU again at the service line with four aces, and now has 36 on the season. Callie Bauer finished with 37 assists and Ashley Hood had a team-high nine digs.
Middle Tennessee was limited to a .159 hitting percentage. Adri Rhoda led the visitors with 11 kills.
WKU will remain home for its next two matches. The Hilltoppers are set to welcome UAB on Friday and Louisiana Tech on Saturday.